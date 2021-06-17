VIDEO: Go Inside The Creation Of LA Opera's OEDIPUS REX

LA Opera presented the company premiere of Igor Stravinsky's Oedipus Rex at 2pm on Sunday, June 6, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. A special video presentation of the opera will subsequently stream on LA Opera's On Now digital platform, also free of charge, beginning later today, June 17. Go behind the scenes of the creation of the production in the videos below.

Conducted by Music Director James Conlon and starring tenor Russell Thomas, the company's Artist in Residence, the concert performance marks LA Opera's first public, in-person performance-and the first indoor performance at The Music Center-since March 8, 2020. Strict safety precautions will be in effect for everyone in attendance. The socially distanced presentation features projected animations created by Manual Cinema, an Emmy Award-winning performance collective, design studio and film/video production company. Grant Gershon is the chorus director. Matthew Diamond is the director of the streaming presentation of Oedipus Rex.

For more information about the performance and entry requirements, please visit LAOpera.org/Oedipus.

From in-ear mics and social distancing to puppetry and animation, hear directly from the cast and crew as they dive deep behind the scenes into how they came together to create the digital presentation of "Oedipus Rex."

Emmy Award-winning animators Julia and Drew from Manual Cinema walk through the ideation and creation process for the shadow puppets featured in LA Opera's production of "Oedipus Rex."

Hear directly from LA Opera's Music Director James Conlon on Stravinsky's Oedipus Rex.