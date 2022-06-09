VIDEO: Get A First Look At La Mirada Theatre's IN THE HEIGHTS

Get a first look at all new footage of La Mirada Theatre & McCoy Rigby Entertainment's IN THE HEIGHTS: music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, musical direction by Brent Crayon, co-directed & choreographed by Marissa Herrera, and directed by Benjamin Perez.

IN THE HEIGHTS will preview on Friday, June 3 at 8 pm & Saturday, June 4 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, June 4 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, June 26, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto, Moana, and Hamilton), this hip musical will win you over with its sweet story and hot tunes!

Tickets range from $17 - $84 (prices subject to change). Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.