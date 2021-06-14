VIDEO: First Trailer for TARA TREMENDOUS Season 3 Released Ahead of Premiere

Wonkybot, the award-winning kids and family content and podcast company, has dropped the highly anticipated first trailer for the hit superhero adventure series Tara Tremendous. From creator and showrunner Stewart St John, the 10-episode third season features an amazing cast of celebrity voice talent including Sarah Douglas (Superman, Netflix' A Christmas Prince), Deborah Kennedy (Australia's A Place To Call Home) and Hannah Monson (Netflix' Glitch).

Watch below!

Set to premiere on June 15, the action-packed third season finds Tara Callahan (aka Tara Tremendous) turning fifteen and facing dramatic new challenges after a heroic mission leads to an encounter with an alien super villain (played by Douglas) who unlocks a long buried memory; as Tara investigates the mystery she's forced to confront her past and makes a shocking discovery.

The trailer also hints at a subplot involving Mrs. Biddelspach (played by Kennedy), the newly appointed education czar for the High Council of the Extraordinaire who wants to investigate Power University's headmaster Mr. Barrington after a major accident takes place on campus. Fans can listen to the trailer on Apple Podcasts, and watch a video version of the trailer online including here:

The series features a large ensemble cast and was recorded around the world including Australia, the UK, Brazil and the USA. Tara Tremendous is produced by Stewart St John, Michael Plahuta and Todd Fisher through their award-winning Wonkybot Studios content and podcast company.