VENTURA LIVE! Comes To Rubicon Theatre Company Beginning Next Month

Rubicon Theatre Company has announced the launch of its new special event series, “VENTURA LIVE! Music, Laughter and Magic,” featuring one-night and short-run concerts, jam sessions, new play readings, magic nights, comedy, and much more. The series runs from May 11 - June 15, 2024. From a reading of a new rock-and-roll musical to a side-splitting comedy and soulful tributes, this diverse series promises to dazzle and delight audiences of all ages and tastes. All events will take place at Rubicon's home, The Karyn Jackson Theatre in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, 1006 E. Main Street. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.

"We are thrilled to launch our new series ‘VENTURA LIVE!' an exciting milestone for us,” says KARYL LYNN BURNS, Producing Artistic Director of Rubicon Theatre Company.

“The ideas came from a desire to make the theatre more of a community hub,” continues Burns, “and to welcome new audiences to our venue.”

“Our goal is to produce and present events between our mainstage theatrical productions and on off-nights at the theatre,” continues Burns, “and to expand our offerings with a diverse range of live entertainment that will bring more music, joy and laughter to audiences of all ages at a affordable price. (Most events are between $20 and $40, with some free.) With such a diverse lineup of talent and entertainment, VENTURA LIVE! has something for everyone to enjoy."

Saturday, May 11 @ 7 pm

MAKE YOUR OWN KIND OF MUSIC

An Evening Celebrating the 60s' & 70s' Most Iconic Women in Music

Tickets: $39.50



HEATHER YOUMANS (Dark of the Moon), an all-star band, and musical guests from “The Voice,” “American Idol,” and “Dancing with the Stars,” as well as impressive film and stage credits, celebrate the songs and stories of Carole King, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Olivia Newton-John, Stevie Nicks and more!

Sunday, May 12 @ 3 pm (Mother's Day)

FROM BROOKLYN TO BROADWAY

Tony and Emmy Award-Winner Lillias White in Concert

Tickets: $39.50



Star of 16 Broadway shows including The Life, Fela! and Hadestown, LILLIAS WHITE returns to the Rubicon stage where she wowed audiences in the Drama Desk Award-winning musical The Best is Yet to Come to perform some of Broadway's best-loved songs.

Friday, May 17 @ 7 pm & Saturday, May 18 @ 2 pm

THE FOLK LEGACY TRIO IN CONCERT

Lifetime Grammy Winners Play and Sing Folk Favorites

Tickets: $69.50 | $89.50 for VIP Seats with Post-Show Reception with the Artists with (by popular demand) Irish stew, breads, cheeses and stout. (Friday Performance Only)

Member of the Banjo Hall of Fame GEORGE GROVE and RICK DOUGHERTY (both Lifetime Grammy Winners with The Kingston Trio) and JERRY SIGGINS (The Diamonds) perform folk favorites. The Trio brings dynamic vocals and instrumental arrangements to songs from The Weavers, Peter, Paul and Mary, Gordon Lightfoot, Tom Paxton, Simon & Garfunkel and others.

Monday, May 20 @ 7 pm w/Talkback Following

SOMEBODY TO LOVE

Reading of a New Rock-and-Roll Musical in Development

Written by ROBERT STERNIN and PRUDENCE FRASER (“The Nanny”/Off-Broadway)

Directed by SEAN DANIELS

Musical Direction by BRETT RYBACK

Musical Supervision by DILLON KONDOR



This rock-and-roll musical is about four friends who meet freshman year of college and vow to be there for each other always. A story about the choices we make, the triumphs, the failures, and the one thing that matters mostFree (Subject to Availability. Tickets must be picked up by 6:45 p.m.)

Sunday, May 26 @ 6:30 pm

Be the Revolution presents

PALOMINO NIGHTS

Country and Rhythm Revue

A Benefit for Theatre and Advocacy Education Programs in the Community

Tickets: $25 at door | $20 in advance

Embark on a musical journey as a thrilling group of bands and artists including BEAU RED, MARK MASSON (Shaky Feelin'), THE VAN ALLEN TWINS, and JAY PONTI, pay homage to icons such as Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, and the Allman Brothers.

Thursday, May 30 @ 7 pm

MARLEY'S GHOST

Tickets: $39.50

Composed of Singer/Multi-Instrumentalists: DAN WHEETMAN, JON WILCOX, MIKE PHELAN, ED LITTLEFIELD JR., JERRY FLETCHER AND BOB NICHOLS

A night with Marley's Ghost transcends genres and generations, with an eclectic, rollicking set featuring Honky Tonk, Texas Swing, Folk, Country, Swampy Blues and ballads invoking the great crooners of years past. More than three decades from that initial spark, they're still playing together with the same passion, purpose and chemistry that inspired them early on.

Friday, May 31 @ 7 pm

STARS OF TOMORROW

Directed by Joseph Fuqua and Miriam Arichea

Musical Direction by Miriam Arichea

Choreography by Jesse Graham

Tickets $39.50

A Benefit for Rubicon's Education and Outreach Programs

Sponsored by Dr. Jeanne P. Adams, Anonymous, Barbara Meister and the Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Charitable Foundation

This benefit concert features outstanding talented young artists from Rubicon's Education and Outreach programs and alumni in an all-star evening of song and dance.

Saturday, June 1 @ 7 pm

JERRY ROCHA COMEDY HOUR: CANCER CULTURE

Tickets: $25 at door | $20 in advance

Known for appearances on Netflix, Conan, Comedy Central, and Last Comic Standing, powerhouse comedian Rocha shares the power of laughter to bring light to the darkest of times.

Sunday, June 2 @ 7 pm

IN LOVE WITH A WONDERFUL GUY

Golden Globe Award-Winner Amanda McBroom in Concert

Tickets: $39.50 | $55 includes VIP After-Party with food, birthday cake, wines and “George's Socks” (a whiskey flight)

Golden Globe Award-Winner AMANDA McBROOM (“The Rose”) sings about love in its many forms in celebration of Rubicon Company Member (and her husband) George Ball's big birthday!

Musical Director: MICHELE BROURMAN

LARRY TUTTLE on Bass

Tuesday, June 4 @ 7 pm

TREVOR AND SYLVIE SING JAMES AND JONI

The Music of James Taylor and Joni Mitchell

Sponsored by Nancy and Richard Francis

Tickets: $29.50

Known for The Lonesome Traveler (at Rubicon and Off-Broadway), Liberty Valance and numerous other Rubicon shows, this dynamic husband and wife duo TREVOR WHEETMAN and SYLVIE DAVIDSON bring their soulful sounds and instrumental prowess to songs from James Taylor and Joni Mitchell.

Thursday - Sunday, June 6 - 9

FOREVER MOTOWN

Direct from New York - The Original Cast

Perf. Schedule: Thursday, June 6 at 7pm, Friday, June 7 (2 and 7pm), Saturday, June 8 (2 and 7pm), and Sunday, June 9 at 2pm

Tickets: $64.50 (Sides) - $74.50 (Center)

Audiences are in for a treat as they enjoy their favorite hit songs from the Motown legends, performed by nine all-star performers. The talented group includes Motown legend G.C. CAMERON, former lead singer of The Temptations and The Spinners, and member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Joining him is TRACI ROBINSON-GREEN, former lead singer of The Marvelettes, and star of Sophisticated Ladies on Broadway!

Saturday, June 15 @ 7 pm - Sunday, June 16 @ 2 pm

JOHN CARNEY IN CARNEYMAGIC

A Show about Secrets, Mentors and the Beauty of a Perfect Illusion

Tickets: $49.50 | $20 for those 18 and under

Regarded by his peers as one of the top sleight-of-hand performers in the world, Carney has won more awards from Hollywood's Magic Castle than anyone in their history.