Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Unpredictable Comedy UNDER THE SKIN By Michael Hollinger Gets West Coast Premiere At International City Theatre

Inspired by an article he read about the ethics of organ donation, Hollinger's dark comedy teeters on the edge of tragedy.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Unpredictable Comedy UNDER THE SKIN By Michael Hollinger Gets West Coast Premiere At International City Theatre

What does it mean to give a part of yourself to someone else? International City Theatre presents the West Coast premiere of Under the Skin, a surprising new comedy by Michael Hollinger (Opus). caryn desai [sic] directs the three-week run, April 28 through May 14, at ICT's home in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. Two low-priced previews are set for April 26 and April 27.

Lou (Tony Abatemarco) needs a kidney. As in now. His daughter Raina (Allison Blaize) has one to spare, but she's also got issues. Like, how come the sonofabitch had sex with so many women who weren't her mother? And never went to any of her birthday parties when she was a kid? Or can even remember the name or sex of her daughter? Secrets get aired and truths revealed in this lively, unpredictable comedy that asks just how much parents and children really owe one another.
.
Who knew the subject of organ donation could be this funny? Inspired by an article he read about the ethics of organ donation, Hollinger's dark comedy teeters on the edge of tragedy.

"I think these contrasts refresh our nervous system, like the alternations in hot/cold, savory/sweet, crunch/smooth that one might find in the various courses of an elaborate meal," Hollinger said in an interview. "All of my outright comedies have moments of real pain in them, and the dramas have moments where the audience is encouraged to laugh."

In addition to Abatemarco (previously seen at ICT in Beast on the Moon, Red, Trying, A Walk in the Woods and The Price) and Blaize (ICT Productions of Cardboard Piano and A Splintered Soul), the ICT cast features Tanya Alexander (Human Interest Story at the Fountain, MONO/POLY at the Odyssey) and Julian Smith (OCTG Award nominee for his role in Actually at the The Wayward Artist), each of whom takes on multiple roles.

The creative team for Under the Skin includes set designer Timothy Mueller, lighting designer Donna Ruzika, costume designer Kim DeShazo, sound designer Dave Mickey and prop designer Patty Briles. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA. The production stage manager is John Freeland, Jr..

Hollinger is the author of over two dozen plays, including Ghost-Writer, produced by International City Theatre in 2012. His play, Opus, became one of the most-produced plays in America following its off-Broadway run, garnering Barrymore and Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding New Play, a Steinberg New Play Citation from the American Drama Critics Circle, and nominations for Lucille Lortel and John Gassner Awards.

Under the Skin runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., April 28 through May 14. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 both at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (except April 28, opening night, for which tickets are $55 and include a post show reception), and $52 at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $37.

International City Theatre has formed a community partnership with the African American community in Long Beach in order to bring our diverse community together, bring students to the production, and raise funds for college scholarships. A Community Partnership Package, which includes a pre-performance Gala dinner in addition to the post-show reception on opening night, is $125; tables of ten are available for $1,200.

International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center at 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.




WHITTIER BOULEVARD World Premiere to be Presented at Latino Theater Company in April Photo
WHITTIER BOULEVARD World Premiere to be Presented at Latino Theater Company in April
Whittier Boulevard will run April 29 through May 28 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. Low-priced previews begin April 20.
Jeremy O. Harris to Launch New Writing Residency SUBSTRATUM Photo
Jeremy O. Harris to Launch New Writing Residency SUBSTRATUM
Tony Award®-nominated and Obie-winning playwright, actor, and producer Jeremy O. Harris is launching Substratum, his inaugural writer's residency through the support of Gucci. T
World Premiere Musical ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD to be Presented at East West Players in M Photo
World Premiere Musical ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD to be Presented at East West Players in May
East West Players, the nation’s longest-running Asian American theater and the largest producer of Asian American theatrical works will present the world premiere of On This Side of the World.
Interview: Abigail Deser of THE THIN PLACE at Echo Theater Company Photo
Interview: Abigail Deser of THE THIN PLACE at Echo Theater Company
Deser responded to the text using all of the tools at her disposal. The show, in her opinion, calls for lyrical moments of choreography, instances of grittiness that evoke the works of Edward Albee or John Cassavetes, and the overall flexing of “intellectual muscles” to engage with the mysteries and metaphors laid out in the text.

More Hot Stories For You


The Late Paul Sorvino Honored With Special Award During Jonathan Baker's Oscar Viewing PartyThe Late Paul Sorvino Honored With Special Award During Jonathan Baker's Oscar Viewing Party
March 14, 2023

On March 12, 2023, on the eve of the 95th Academy Awards, French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) founders Nicole Muj and Gotham Chandna paid tribute to legendary actor, the late Paul Sorvino at Jonathan Baker's Oscar Viewing Party.
Turkish Consul General of Los Angeles, Sinan Kuzam, To Participate in Free Pre-Passover Shared Heritage ServiceTurkish Consul General of Los Angeles, Sinan Kuzam, To Participate in Free Pre-Passover Shared Heritage Service
March 14, 2023

Rabbi David Baron announced that the Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts at the Saban Theatre will present a Pre-Passover Shared Heritage of Freedom Shabbat Service featuring Special Guests, the Apage International and Global Choir under the direction of Marianne Lewis and Sinan Kuzam, Consul General of Türkiye in Los Angeles.  
AAPI Community Night Announced For COLONIALISM IS TERRIBLE BUT PHO IS DELICIOUS
March 14, 2023

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, has announced a special Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community Night for the Rolling World Premiere of Dustin H. Chinn’s “Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious,” directed by the Chance’s Executive Artistic Director Oánh Nguyễn. 
Independent Shakespeare Co. Announces New Board DirectorIndependent Shakespeare Co. Announces New Board Director
March 14, 2023

Independent Shakespeare Co. (ISC), announced that Joel Carnes has been elected to its board of directors.
CHARLA-PALOOZA Will Celebrate The Art Of Charlie Benante and Carla HarveyCHARLA-PALOOZA Will Celebrate The Art Of Charlie Benante and Carla Harvey
March 14, 2023

As respected musicians, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante and Butcher Babies’ Carla Harvey have spent decades touring the globe and amassing diehard fans who love to see them dominate on the stage, but their creativity doesn’t stop there. Both are also incredible visual artists and a new gallery show, sponsored by Monster Energy and produced by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes, presents their imagination and expressiveness in a whole new light.
share