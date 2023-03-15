Unpredictable Comedy UNDER THE SKIN By Michael Hollinger Gets West Coast Premiere At International City Theatre

What does it mean to give a part of yourself to someone else? International City Theatre presents the West Coast premiere of Under the Skin, a surprising new comedy by Michael Hollinger (Opus). caryn desai [sic] directs the three-week run, April 28 through May 14, at ICT's home in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. Two low-priced previews are set for April 26 and April 27.

Lou (Tony Abatemarco) needs a kidney. As in now. His daughter Raina (Allison Blaize) has one to spare, but she's also got issues. Like, how come the sonofabitch had sex with so many women who weren't her mother? And never went to any of her birthday parties when she was a kid? Or can even remember the name or sex of her daughter? Secrets get aired and truths revealed in this lively, unpredictable comedy that asks just how much parents and children really owe one another.

.

Who knew the subject of organ donation could be this funny? Inspired by an article he read about the ethics of organ donation, Hollinger's dark comedy teeters on the edge of tragedy.

"I think these contrasts refresh our nervous system, like the alternations in hot/cold, savory/sweet, crunch/smooth that one might find in the various courses of an elaborate meal," Hollinger said in an interview. "All of my outright comedies have moments of real pain in them, and the dramas have moments where the audience is encouraged to laugh."

In addition to Abatemarco (previously seen at ICT in Beast on the Moon, Red, Trying, A Walk in the Woods and The Price) and Blaize (ICT Productions of Cardboard Piano and A Splintered Soul), the ICT cast features Tanya Alexander (Human Interest Story at the Fountain, MONO/POLY at the Odyssey) and Julian Smith (OCTG Award nominee for his role in Actually at the The Wayward Artist), each of whom takes on multiple roles.

The creative team for Under the Skin includes set designer Timothy Mueller, lighting designer Donna Ruzika, costume designer Kim DeShazo, sound designer Dave Mickey and prop designer Patty Briles. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA. The production stage manager is John Freeland, Jr..

Hollinger is the author of over two dozen plays, including Ghost-Writer, produced by International City Theatre in 2012. His play, Opus, became one of the most-produced plays in America following its off-Broadway run, garnering Barrymore and Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding New Play, a Steinberg New Play Citation from the American Drama Critics Circle, and nominations for Lucille Lortel and John Gassner Awards.

Under the Skin runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., April 28 through May 14. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 both at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (except April 28, opening night, for which tickets are $55 and include a post show reception), and $52 at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $37.

International City Theatre has formed a community partnership with the African American community in Long Beach in order to bring our diverse community together, bring students to the production, and raise funds for college scholarships. A Community Partnership Package, which includes a pre-performance Gala dinner in addition to the post-show reception on opening night, is $125; tables of ten are available for $1,200.

International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center at 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.

