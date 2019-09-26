Universal Studios Hollywood Adds Bite To Its Creepy Cuisine Inspired By This Year's “Halloween Horror Nights” Mazes

Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests to take a bite out of "Halloween Horror Nights" with its menacing menu of creepy cuisine and merchandise inspired by this year's slate of terrifying new mazes.

Fans of Netflix's "Stranger Things" can enjoy a taste of the Starcourt Mall's favorites, including Scoops Ahoy ice-cream, as featured in Season 3, to savor the Mind Flayer's Milkshake, a black chocolate treat topped with strawberry sauce, chocolate whipped cream, crushed Oreos, a black waffle cone and black licorice tentacles. Or, they can opt for Eleven's Waffle Sundae, an inventive ice cream sundae featuring mini waffles, vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, jelly beans, chocolate chips and Reese's Pieces.

Other "Stranger Things"-inspired treats include: the Demo-Dog, a quarter-pound hot dog topped with beef chili, cheddar cheese sauce, crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, sour cream and scallions, served with a side of tater tots; Benny's Burger, a juicy beef burger topped with cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun with ketchup, mustard and pickles and served with a side of tater tots; The Upside Down Burger, this signature "upside down" burger features cheddar cheese sauce and Flamin' Hot Cheetos served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes with a side of tater tots; and the Demogorgon's Totcho, this dangerously delicious snack piles up tater tots, doused in spicy queso, chili, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, sour cream and scallions for delicious twist on classic nachos.

Ghostbusters-inspired eats include: Zuul's Egg Sandwich, a warm fried egg, juicy turkey sausage and cheddar cheese sandwiched in a brioche bun with chipotle aioli and caramelized onions; Slimer's Dog, a quarter-pound hot dog dripping in green slime and topped with roasted peppers; the Firehouse Hot Chicken Bites, crispy chicken bites with Nashville sauce, coleslaw and picked piled on crispy Texas toast; Loaded Mac n Cheese, pasta with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, roasted peppers and scallions; and Cola Battered Corn Dog, a quarter-pound corn dog with cola batter, cherry ketchup and cherry Pop Rocks. A special "Ghostbusters" Muon Trap popular bin, perfect for catching ghosts in the maze, is also available.

Signature Us favorites include iconic Red Candy Apples affixed with scissors and served at a carnival-inspired stand, reminiscent of the fateful Santa Cruz Boardwalk, as featured in the film. Additionally, a Killer Klowns from Outer Space-inspired Kotton Kandy Cocoon Doughnut, a yeast raised raspberry filled doughnut with pink vanilla frosting encased in pink cotton candy and garnished with a swirly straw, will be available for horror fans.

Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk also joins in on the Halloween festivities with the introduction of weekly specialty doughnuts, including Jack-O-Lantern, Tombstone and Frankenstein designs.

Guests looking to commemorate their "Halloween Horror Nights" experience can choose from a variety of collectibles themed to this year's must visit event.

Retro chic items include '80s inspired VHS tapes filled with "Halloween Horror Nights" and "Ghostbusters"-themed socks, "Ghostbusters" Slimer replicas, "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" cotton candy props and "Creepshow" masks."

This year, acclaimed graffiti artist Tristan Eaton and apparel brand The Hundreds have collaborated to create exclusive "Universal Monsters" themed merchandise including skateboards, sweatshirts, t-shirts and tote bags.

Here's a quick snapshot of this year's "Halloween Horror Nights" mazes and attractions:

"Us," an all-new maze based on the blockbuster film from Universal Pictures and visionary Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele

"Ghostbusters," Sony Pictures' classic 1984 film comes to life for the first time ever in this all-new maze

"Stranger Things," based on seasons 2 and 3 of Netflix's critically-acclaimed supernatural thriller

"Killer Klowns from Outer Space," the popular 1980s horror sci-fi film lands at "Halloween Horror Nights" in this all-new chilling maze

"Creepshow," inspired by the 1982 cult classic horror movie and Shudder's all-original anthology series

"Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man," inspired by Universal's original cinematic monsters and the movie studio that invented the horror film genre

"House of 1000 Corpses," inspired by Lionsgate's 2003 cult classic film and directed by multi-platinum recording artist and filmmaker Rob Zombie

"Holidayz in Hell," an all-original maze featuring demented versions of everyone's favorite seasonal celebrations

"Curse of Pandora's Box," an all-new original maze based on the twisted Greek mythology tale

"The Walking Dead," Universal Studios Hollywood's permanent attraction inspired by AMC's popular television series

The Jabbawockeez award-winning hip hop dance crew returns by popular demand with an all-new, high-energy performance created exclusively for "Halloween Horror Nights"

This year's event dates are: September 26-29, October 3-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27, 31, and November 1-3, 2019. Advanced purchase is recommended as event nights will sell out. Tickets can be purchased at https://hollywood.halloweenhorrornights.com/.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You