Union Station to Welcome Holiday Season With Music, Tree Lighting & More

Union Station has never been brighter. The iconic downtown destination returns as a hub for the holidays on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m., summoning the sights and sounds of the season with the Annual Tree Lighting under the stars on the station's South Patio. Performances from the vintage voices of The Beverly Belles and L.A. favorites Weekend Celebrity, along with a "live" mural from eclectic artist Septerhed and an appearance by a special guest from the North Pole, will vault visitors into the holiday spirit.

To kick off to the season, the historic station will illuminate a towering 30-foot tree as guests are immersed in thousands of glistening lights on the striking South Patio while enjoying a free hot cocoa and holiday cookie bar. The fun, festive, family-friendly holiday celebration will also feature a holiday arts and crafts zone, a custom photo opportunity and Santa selfies.

The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the tree lighting slated for 7:15 p.m.

Inspired by the sound of vintage "girl groups" from the 1930s, '40s, '50s and '60s, The Beverly Belles will deliver a post-modern celebration of the season while popular pop rock band Weekend Celebrity will bring high-energy entertainment with holiday favorites, top 40 covers and original music.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., prolific Los Angeles-based muralist, illustrator and painter Septerhed will create a live mural throughout the evening representing L.A.'s vibrant and diverse holiday season.

Additionally, guests can ring in the holidays with a meal or craft cocktail at the beloved Traxx Restaurant & Bar or raise a stein to the season at the recently opened Homebound Brew Haus.

For the health and safety of our guests, COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Masks will be required as mandated by County of Los Angeles Public Health guidelines.

For additional information, visit unionstationla.com.