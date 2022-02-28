Union Station to Present Clock Tower Comedy

While a bustling transportation center in the heart of DTLA may seem an unlikely hub of humor, the historic landmark will deliver big laughs on March 12. For one night only, Union Station presents Clock Tower Comedy, an extraordinary evening of stand-up along with culinary creations and signature cocktails from the station's own Traxx Bar & Restaurant.

On Saturday, March 12, from 6-9 p.m. in the shadow of Union Station's iconic clock tower, the North Patio will be transformed into a cozy comedy club showcasing some of L.A.'s most sought-after comics. The bar opens at 6 p.m. with performances scheduled from 7-9 p.m.

Admission is $5 in advance and $7 at the door (pending availability). Tickets available on Eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clocktower-comedy-at-union-station-tickets-275086279467

Clock Tower Comedy, co-hosted by Steve Hernandez and Amy Miller, will feature Naomi Ekperigin, Kurt Braunohler, Asif Ali, Langston Kerman, Chris Estrada, and Kevin Camia.

The renowned Traxx Bar & Restaurant will offer modern American cuisine and libations throughout the evening. For a table reservation on the restaurant's quaint North Patio, call 323-470-7094. To pre-order a meal or picnic box for the event CLICK HERE (then scroll and click on Comedy Night Pre-Order).

Additionally, Traxx will be serving their signature cocktails and drink specials from a full pop-up bar including the "Rosemary Mint Smash" and "Spicy Ghost Pepper Margarita."

For additional information, visit https://unionstationla.com/happenings/clock-tower-comed