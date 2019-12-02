Unbound Productions Presents WICKED LIT STAGED READINGS

Unbound Productions Executive Director Jonathan Josephson and Artistic Director Paul Millet have announced the details for Wicked Lit Staged Readings at A Noise Within. The enhanced staged reading will feature The Unholy Sisters by Susannah Myrvold (premiered at First Stab Festival II in 2018), directed by Millet; H.P. Lovecraft's From Beyond adapted by Trey Nichols (World Premiere - Wicked Lit 2016), directed by Shaina Rosenthal; and The Grove of Rashomon adapted by Jonathan Josephson, from the short story "In A Grove" by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa (World Premiere - Wicked Lit 2015) directed by Darrell Kunitomi.

Stories of darkness and horror are as old humanity, and just as universal. Journey with us through three short plays inspired by the darker side of storytelling - meet a scientist who has broken through a new plane of existence in a Lovecraftian thriller; take a journey alongside a fanatical Medieval inquisitor on his hapless search for witches; and travel to 13th Century Japan to relive a haunting, harrowing tale of violence from a multitude of perspectives.





