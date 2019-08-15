URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR Returns To Los Angeles This Halloween

Are you ready for the Halloween haunt season? Are you ready for URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR?!

North Hollywood's scariest haunted house returns this October with their all-new and extra-terrifying Haunted Maze and Show Attraction!

URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR: Haunted Theatre Attraction! returns for its 7th year to shock and delight audiences with its fun n' freaky twist on the haunted house, with their exciting new maze and show attraction!

Created & Directed by Zombie Joe and Jana Wimer, Urban Death first shocked audiences in 2005, revealing our deepest fears through a series of wordless, non-linear vignettes and intense physical performances.

URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR: Haunted Theatre Attraction! is bold, terrifying, and entirely unique. You are advised to purchase tickets early, as this event consistently sells out. Don't come alone.

Friday And Saturday Evenings At 8:00pm / 9:00p / 10:00p / 10:45p / 11:30p: October 4 - November 2, Plus Thursday, October 31 (halloween).

Warning: Graphic Content, Trigger Warnings, And Full Nudity. For Ages 16+

Tickets At: Zombiejoes.tix.com & Http://zombiejoes.tix.com/ Advance Tickets $16 / $20 At Door.

Websites: Http://zombiejoes.com/ & Http://www.urbandeath.com/





