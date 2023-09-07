UNDER THE SURFACE Set To Premiere In NoHo Arts District

Mike Barroga's haunting monster-themed period piece arrives just In time for spooky season!

Sep. 07, 2023

Playwright Mike Barroga's latest work will bow October 13 and 14 at the MKM Cultural Arts Center in the NoHo Arts District.

Set in WWII, Barroga's story centers on a British pilot, two American soldiers, and a German scientist who find themselves stranded together in a strange forest. When they discover an otherworldly creature stalking them through the trees, their individual suspicions and prejudices cause them to question their allegiances to their countries, each other, and their own moralities.

Written and Directed by Mike Barroga. Produced by Mike Barroga, Jen Barroga, and Lindsay Seim

The cast features Lindsay Seim, Jerry Donahue II, Jake Kelley, Sam Sebai, and Trevor Newlin

The creative team includes scenic and wardrobe design by Jen Barroga, lighting design by Brianna Taylor, choreography by Trevor Newlin, and stage management by Kate Greico

Performances will take place at 8pm October 13th and 14th at the MKM Cultural Arts Center 11401 Chandler Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91601, (310) 418-7421.




Recommended For You