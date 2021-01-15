UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Commits to Digital Programming

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA), a leading West Coast presenter dedicated to the advancement of the contemporary performing arts in all disciplines, will remain online only for Spring 2021, with CAP UCLA producing digital programming even after theaters are able to reopen. Most programs, with the exception of an off-site addition and 600 Highwaymen (Part Two), will be streamed on CAP UCLA Online.

While hopeful to gather and experience the performing arts together once again, CAP UCLA will continue online offerings and prepare for live events only when it is completely safe for the community and artists. In addition to 8 programs presented on the recently launched CAP UCLA Online channel, two new programs, Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK and Monica Bill Barnes & Co: Keep Moving have been added to the spring season.

Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK is a GPS-enabled work of public art that uses music to illuminate the natural environment. The work has been intricately mapped to the varied terrain of Los Angeles's Griffith Park. All that is needed is an app download and a sense of adventure. Premiered by the American Dance Festival, Keep Moving is an online dance experience created by Monica Bill Barnes & Robbie Saenz de Viteri delivered in 10 chapters; some are videos, some are audio. All of them try to answer the question of how a dancer, a woman who works so hard to keep moving, finds a way forward while live performance is on pause.

Performances will be recorded in the artists' locale, in Royce Hall or at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown LA with no audience. More information on all upcoming programs is available at cap.ucla.edu. Programs, prices and performers are always subject to change.