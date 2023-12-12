Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Brings Comedy and Innovative Music to The Nimoy This December

CAP UCLA Presents Comedy and Innovative Music at The Nimoy this December

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade Photo 3 Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade
Young Entertainer Awards To Be Presented in December In Los Angeles Photo 4 Young Entertainer Awards To Be Presented in December In Los Angeles

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance will present two exceptional performances set to mesmerize and ignite the imagination of audiences at The Nimoy this December.

First up is the iconic UnCabaret: The UnHoliday Show!, a dazzling alt comedy performance, on Saturday, December 16 at 8 pm. Following this, the virtuoso pianist and composer Dan Tepfer will grace the stage for an immersive audiovisual performance of his album Natural Machines, on Sunday, December 17 at 7 pm. Tickets for both performances are available now at cap.ucla.edu, by phone 310-825-2101 or at the UCLA Central Ticket Office. 

Experience the pinnacle of comedy on Saturday, December 16 with UnCabaret, a show renowned for its wild, idiosyncratic and intimate comedic brilliance. As a pioneer of "alt comedy" and a beloved institution in the Los Angeles comedy scene, UnCabaret has been the nurturing ground for a roster of innovative and subversive performers who have become comedy luminaries. 

For over 35 years, creator and host Beth Lapides has cultivated a space where the most exciting figures in comedy gather to share stories that will tickle your funny bone, warm your heart and provoke contemplation. Accompanied by musical director Mitch Kaplan, the evening

features comedian Byron Bowers, along with a lineup of humorous storytellers and special musical guests. UnCabaret will return to Nimoy this season with two additional performances on January 13 and March 14. 

On Sunday, December 17, pianist-composer Dan Tepfer will enchant the audience with his classical contemporary performance of Natural Machines. In an age of unprecedented technological advancement, Tepfer is changing the definition of what a musical instrument can be. Featured in an NPR documentary viewed by 1.5 million people, Dan Tepfer shows his pioneering skill in this concert by programming a Yamaha Disklavier to respond in real time to the music he improvises at the piano. Meanwhile, another computer program turns the music into stunning animated visual art. 

Committed to the unifying power of music in times of adversity, Tepfer streamed nearly two hundred online concerts from his home during the Covid pandemic, creating a dedicated community of listeners. He also spearheaded the development of an ultra-low-latency audio technology, enabling live performances over the internet with musicians in different locations, culminating in the creation of his own app, FarPlay. 

The CAP UCLA 2023 winter programs continue on Saturday, January 13 with the return of UnCabaret and Tuesday, January 16 with Althea Waites, Momentum: Time and Space. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
REDCAT Announces Its Winter/Spring 2024 Season Photo
REDCAT Announces Its Winter/Spring 2024 Season

REDCAT’s season of performances, screenings, and exhibitions running January to June 2024

2
Kentwood Players to Hold Auditions For STEEL MAGNOLIAS in January Photo
Kentwood Players to Hold Auditions For STEEL MAGNOLIAS in January

Kentwood Players is holding auditions for 'STEEL MAGNOLIAS' on January 20 & 21, 2024 at the Westchester Playhouse. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this iconic play by Robert Harling.

3
Watch: See Alex Newell And Philip Lawrences Rhythm Of My Heart Music Video From PACEMAKER Photo
Watch: See Alex Newell And Philip Lawrence's 'Rhythm Of My Heart' Music Video From PACEMAKER

Music Video for Rhythm Of My Heart by Alex Newell and Philip Lawrence from the film Pacemaker drops today!

4
LIVE AT THE LEE! Variety Show Comes to the Lee Strasberg Theatre This Week Photo
LIVE AT THE LEE! Variety Show Comes to the Lee Strasberg Theatre This Week

Live at The Lee!, an exciting new variety show, will showcase some of LA's most exciting established and emerging artists across the entertainment spectrum featuring music, comedy, dance, cabaret, magic, drag, burlesque, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Punk Grandpa in Los Angeles Punk Grandpa
Whitefire Theatre (2/10-2/10)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: May 7 Beethoven and Schumann in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: May 7 Beethoven and Schumann
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/07-5/07)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/22-3/22)
RISK! Live in LA in Los Angeles RISK! Live in LA
The Lyric Hyperion (12/19-12/19)
SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy in Los Angeles SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy
Whitefire Theater (12/14-12/23)
Silvana Estrada | Cécile McLorin Salvant in Los Angeles Silvana Estrada | Cécile McLorin Salvant
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/31-5/31)
HEART! in Los Angeles HEART!
Palm Springs Cultural Center (12/14-12/17)
The Wiz in Los Angeles The Wiz
Pantages Theatre (2/13-3/03)
Jeff Award Winner Darryl Maximilian Robinson Notes 50th Anniversary As An American Stage Performer in Los Angeles Jeff Award Winner Darryl Maximilian Robinson Notes 50th Anniversary As An American Stage Performer
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (12/21-2/04)PHOTOS
Mälkki Conducts Brahms in Los Angeles Mälkki Conducts Brahms
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/23-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You