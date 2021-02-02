Two Virtual NAT GEO LIVE Events Announced at Irvine Barclay Theatre

Irvine Barclay Theatre has announced two virtual events from National Geographic Live.

Nat Geo Live: Reimagining Dinosaurs

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 7pm PST

Groundbreaking new science is changing what we thought we knew about how dinosaurs looked, moved, and lived. Newfound troves from the Moroccan desert suggest that the immense predator Spinosaurus spent much of its time in the water. And in Chile, scientists have discovered a shocking new therapod. Unlike its cousins, Velociraptor and T. rex, Chilesaurus consumed a vegetarian diet. Join leading paleontologists Nizar Ibrahim and Sebastián Rozadilla for stories and conversation about the evolving science of dinosaurs.

Nat Geo Live: Mysterious Seas

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 7pm PST

Get a glimpse into the ocean's greatest depths-and the fascinating creatures that live there-with two leading marine biologists. David Gruber searches the oceans for bioluminescent and biofluorescent marine species and designs delicate and noninvasive tools for studying and interacting with deep-sea life. Diva Amon participates in expeditions around the world to study the unusual animals living in a variety of deep-sea habitats-and how humans impact them. Through stories and conversation, they'll shine a light on this dark, cold, and mysterious world.