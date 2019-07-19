Two Of L.A.'s Leading Small Theatres Featured On Arts In Review On KPFK 90.7FM Today

Two of L.A's. leading small theatres will showcase award-winning productions on Arts in Review, Friday, July 19 (2 to 2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7fm, Pacifica Radio for Southern California.

Host Julio Martinez welcomes Rob Morrow and Lee Garlington, stars Ruskin Group Theatre's revival of Pulitzer Prize winner, Death of a Salesman; and Ashley Argota and Rachel Sarah Mount from The Spitfire Grill, based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff, which won the 1996 audience award at Sundance.

Lee Garlington (Linda Loman) won an Ovation Award "Best Supporting Actress" for Risk Everything at the Zephyr Theatre and played the title role in Justin Tanner's Pot Mom at the Cast Theatre in Los Angeles. Other selected L.A. credits include the west coast premiere of John Ford Noonan's Music From Down The Hill at the Odyssey Theatre, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, and the world premiere of Placement at the Black Dahlia. Nominated for an EMMY Award last year for her role in the short form series Broken, Lee has appeared in over 200 television shows and 60 films including Sum of All Fears, Sneakers, Field of Dreams, Cobra, Lovely and Amazing, One Hour Photo, The Angriest Man In Brooklyn.

Rob Morrow (Willy Loman) has been committed to the theatre, since becoming a member of The Ensemble Studio Theatre early in his career and going on to co-found the renowned Naked Angels theater company in NY. He worked many seasons with New York Stage and Film. Highlights include The Boy's of Winter, The Substance of Fire, The Chosen, Third Street, and London's West End production of Birdy. He shot to stardom with his portrayal of New York doctor gone?to Alaska, 'Joel Fleischman,' on the hit television series, Northern Exposure, which garnered him three Golden Globe and two Emmy Award nominations. Morrow has directed many episodes of hit TV shows, including Oz, Joan of Arcadia, The Foster's, NCIS New Orleans and most recently Games People Play. Rob is currently seen on Billions, the highly regarded series on Showtime, as Adam DeGiulio.

Ashley Argota (Shelby) is best known for her roles on TV shows such as True Jackson, VP, The Fosters, Lab Rats, and How To Build A Better Boy. She toured nationally in The Lion King as Young Nala and became the youngest performer ever to win five times in a row at Amateur Night at the Apollo, which led to her becoming a "Star of Tomorrow" at Showtime at the Apollo.

Rachel Sarah Mount (Percy) is a vocalist and theatre artist currently based out of Los Angeles. Previous credits include: Squeak/Olivia in The Color Purple, Vivienne in Legally Blonde, Nina in In The Heights and Belle in Beauty and the Beast. TV credits include: ABC's The Goldbergs and Schooled. She has been heard on Childish Gambino's most recent album, Awaken, My Love!, and as a soloist for Scott Alan.





