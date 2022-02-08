Two Covid-Years In The Making! ASIASF/PALM SPRINGS Hosts It's 'Ribbon Cutting 2.0' And Officially Announce A Triumphant Return

Two years after its record-breaking grand opening and subsequent COVID enforced shut-down, AsiaSF/Palm Springs (www.asiasf.com), is back! The SoCal branch of the storied San Francisco dinner theatre and cabaret featuring the world-famous transgender Ladies of AsiaSFwelcomed back its first paying customers earlier this year. Now, they're ready to officially announce their full return. The "Ribbon Cutting 2.0" will take place tomorrow - Wednesday, February 9 at 5pm - at 1555 South Palm Canyon Drive. Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton and representatives from The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will officiate. Proof of full vaccination is required for all employees, guests and entertainers and masks are required for entry and when guests are not actively eating or drinking.



"What a difference a pandemic makes," said Larry Hashbarger, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AsiaSF. "For two years we've been hibernating and wrapped in a COVID cocoon. But now, the butterfly is ready to burst forth! " With Vegas commercial style choreography by Ronnie Reddick and award-winning Cal-Asian cuisine, AsiaSF/Palm Springs is a unique interactive, cabaret and dinner entertainment experience. From the moment one enters, the internationally acclaimed "Ladies of AsiaSF" will entertain and enlighten you, complete with stand-out-performances featuring original creations by Julian Mendez Couture and Prime Kreations of Los Angeles who has designed for Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner. AsiaSF's spectacular interiors, calling to mind a "1930s Shanghai" aesthetic are by Joshua Rowland Interiors. In addition, taking advantage of the Coachella Valley's indoor/outdoor lifestyle, the location features a special outdoor pool club event space with cabanas, bar and luxurious lawn known as The Sonoran at AsiaSF/Palm Springs.

Founded by Hashbarger and Skip Young, AsiaSF has been packing in sell-out crowds at its original location for over 23 years, with legions of fans traveling to San Francisco from all over the world. Millions more have had the "AsiaSF experience" via the Fuse TV show featuring the AsiaSF cast, Transcendent. Voted "One of America's Hottest 100 Restaurants" by Opentable, AsiaSF has hosted over 1 million patrons since it opened its doors in 1998.



"AsiaSF is a complete entertainment and food/cocktail experience," says Hashbarger, the creator/producer of Passport - America's premier fashion show and HIV/AIDS fundraiser - during his three decades as Director of Special Productions for Macy's. "Our beautiful and talented transgender cast bring our guests into their world from the first second they enter the space. They serve drinks. They serve food. They dish up a stand-on-the-table and applaud-'til-your-hands-are-sore song and dance experience that is, literally, transformative. I couldn't be prouder of these inspiring women." "We're thrilled and excited to be back," said Aaron Nelson, President, COO of AsiaSF and also an ownership partner. "During the last few months, we've been doing a series of pre-opening events, including private functions for The Dinah and Palm Springs Pride. Now, fully staffed and fully vaxxed, we're ready for AsiaSF/PS 2.0."



AsiaSF has been a visionary pioneer in supporting the transgender community through empowerment by creating a safe space and unique employment opportunities that showcase its beautiful and multi-talented transgender stars, the Ladies of AsiaSF, who not only entertain but also educate and enlighten people about the transgender experience and human diversity. "One of our missions of AsiaSF/Palm Springs is to create a trans-positive environment that educates and raises awareness about living your truth and being your authentic self," Hashbarger sums up, "while at the same time providing our guests with a 'time of your life' experience.



About The AsiaSF/Palm Springs Management Team: Larry Hashbarger - Founder, Chairman & CEO: In addition to being a founder and creative force behind AsiaSF, Larry was the Director of Special Productions for the Macy's Parade & Entertainment Group. In that role, he created and produced the iconic Macy's Passport - America's premier fashion show and HIV/AIDS fundraiser, as well as other iconic annual events such as the Junior League Fashion Show, Macy's Flower Show and Tree Lighting events. He has been in the San Francisco nightlife scene for over 25 years and in 1995 founded Asia - a mega late night Asian gay dance club, which became one of the most successful clubs in the City. He has been involved with and supported many non profit organizations and served on the Board of Directors of the Academy of Friends and was the organization's Chairman for two years.



Skip Young - Co-Founder: Skip was an investment advisor for ten years and for seven years Vice President, Creative Development for RTC, a subsidiary of WPP Group plc - the world's largest advertising conglomerate. For almost 30 years he has been President of the Choo-San Goh - H. Robert Magee Foundation, awarding choreographic grants to dance companies worldwide. Mr. Young is also an Eagle Scout.



Aaron Nelson - President & Chief Operating Officer: Aaron joined AsiaSF shortly after its inception in 2000, and became an ownership partner in 2010. A previous small business owner, his passion for the hospitality industry and attention to detail lends itself perfectly to AsiaSF's unique offerings of nightlife, dining, and entertainment. When he has some time to get away, he still enjoys returning home to his native city of Chico, CA.



Ronnie Reddick​ - show director/choreographer: Ronnie is one of California's most dynamic and multi-talented choreographers with an edge of what's happening in the world of dance and fashion today. This multifaceted San Francisco based choreographer/dancer made his mark by combining hip hop, jazz, fashion and theatrics to create an explosive and dynamic new style, making him one of the most sought-after choreographers in the Bay Area and beyond. In the entertainment world, Ronnie has worked with such artists as Michael and Janet Jackson, Deborah Cox, Paula Abdul, Kristine W., Tony, Toni, Tone, Jody Watley, Liza Minelli, Santana, Ultra Nate, Kelly Price, Vicky Shepard, RuPaul, Jeanie Tracy, Abigail and M.C. Hammer along with many corporations like Gap, Macy's, MAC Viva Glam Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Starbucks, API, Apple Computer, Google, Sun Microsystems, BEBE, Univision Television, E*Trade, Coca Cola, Microsoft, Bill Graham Presents and recently a video for Hillary Clinton, just to name a few. Mr. Reddick has also choreographed and worked with many designers and fashion brands, including Kenneth Cole, Puma, Barcelino, Tommy Bahama, BeBe,West Coast Leather, YB Timepieces and Diesel. He has also had the privilege and honor to be invited to teach master classes for the cast of the prestigious Las Vegas show A New Day featuring Celine Dion at Caesars Palace. Mr. Reddick also teaches at Stanford University, University of Santa Clara and just recently started teaching a few master classes at Princeton University. "Technique is only the beginning of what makes a memorable dancer, and we don't start dancing to end up doing chorus", says Reddick. "You have got to have that extra something." It is through his experience and selfless devotion that Ronnie Reddick is inspiring a new generation of talent.



Interior Design: Joshua Rowland Interiors

Be it extravagant or subdued, sophisticated or subversive, Joshua Rowland Interior's intent is the same: Make it beautiful, make it exciting and keep it engaging. His obsessions with haute couture fashion, art history, science, and an overactive imagination, create a combination of spectacularly potent influences. Joshua Rowland Interiors experience spans almost two decades as a practicing designer. Expertise includes creating luxury hospitality, residential, boutique retail, furniture and textile design. Commissions are executed with charm, luxury and bespoke details. Collaborations span treasured residences, destination wineries, boutique hotels, nightlife venues, restaurants and luxury retail hospitality located at domestic and international addresses.