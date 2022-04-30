Truman Capote Tribute Production TRU to Open at 3 Clubs Stage

Jamie Galen will perform the first act of Tru, Playwright Jay Presson Allen's adaptation of the works of Truman Capote at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022 at Three Clubs Stage Room (1123 N. Vine Street Hollywood) on Saturday, June 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th, and Sunday June 19th at 7:30 pm. Running time is 70 minutes. Tickets go on sale May 1st at: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7509?tab=details

Tru is set in New York City - 1975 - Truman Capote's Penthouse Apartment - The Eve of Christmas Eve. Currently ostracized from polite society due to his allowing Esquire Magazine to publish a salacious chapter from his upcoming novel 'Answered Prayers'. This one-person show finds Truman "A little agitated!" as he navigates being one of the first high profile celebrities to be officially canceled. Tru breaks the third wall as he talks on the phone with friends and associates, speaking directly to the audience regarding his life, career, friendships, lovers, and secret childhood wish to be a girl.

Jamie Galen originated the role of Jay Kurnitz in Neil Simon's Pulitzer Prize Winning play Lost in Yonkers on Broadway and performed the role over 800 times at The Richard Rodgers Theater (under the name Jamie Marsh). He developed this production of Tru at Martin Landau's suggestion during session work at The Actors Studio West. His performance is in tribute to long-time Artistic Director and Acting Mentor the late Martin Landau. It is produced by Martin's friend and protege Devix Szell. Special thanks to THE GREAT Edward Sorel and his butler for allowing us to use his Historical New York Magazine Cover for our poster. Also, Thanks to Lucie Arnaz and Sondra Currie for their Dynamic Vocal Talent.

Jamie trained at HB Studio with Uta Hagen and Herbert Berghof in 1991 at the age of 24 and while he was studying with them, he had he 'big break' and was cast in the lead role of Jakob Kurnitz in the original cast of Neil Simon's 'Lost in Yonkers' on Broadway opposite Kevin Spacey, Irene Worth and Mercedes Reuhl. The play won four Tonys and a Pulitzer Prize. Jamie was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle award for outstanding debut and performed the role over 800 times during its two-year run.

In 1992 after a performance Ellen Burstyn made Jamie a member of The Actors Studio and after moving to Los Angeles in 1993 Jamie became an active member of The Actors Studio West under the guidance of Martin Landau and Mark Rydell. Jamie has been an active studio member for over 30 years.

Jamie has had an extensive career in TV and Film with guest starring roles on ER, The X-Files and NYPD Blue to name a few. As well as feature films such as Best Laid Plans, Even Money (Dir. By Mark Rydell) and Brainscan. He starred in a pilot for Fox directed by Robert Altman. He has appeared in dozens of national commercials over the years including a Classic M&M's commercial, which has aired on Halloween since 2001.