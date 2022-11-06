Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tribute Artist Peter Mac Celebrates 20th Anniversary with JUDY GARLAND 100 YEARS OF MAGIC

The event will take place on November 19th.

Nov. 06, 2022  

November 2nd, 2022 marked the twentieth anniversary of critically-acclaimed and Award-winning Judy Garland tribute artist, Peter Mac.

On Saturday November 19th at 8PM Mac will host a gala celebration at the legendary and famed Woman's Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles, California to commemorate the occasion.

Join Mac as he celebrates his "Emerald anniversary"performing as the woman who was unhesitatingly billed as "The World's Greatest Entertainer".

The evening will feature his special centennial salute to "Miss Show Business"; as well as a chance to meet "the man behind the sequins". *June 10th, 2022 marked the anniversary of Garland's 100th birthday.

In the last two decades Mac has gained an ardent fan following. For his loving, respectful and empathetic portrayal of Miss Garland. Choosing to focus on her music and great wit. Rather than using her human frailties with addiction for cheap laughs.

The evening will feature:

"Judy Garland: 100 Years of Magic!"

Imagine a world where Judy Garland never left! In this Fantasia, the "rainbow diva" is 100 years young and still entertaining the masses.

Reminiscing about the old days as well as commenting on current events, entertainment and even politics. Belting out her signature tunes as well as a few "that got away".

In 2﻿012, in honor of his tenth anniversary performing as Garland, Mac received the exalted Southern California Motion Picture Council Golden Halo Award. For "Outstanding Achievement in Live Performances as the Great Judy Garland," presented to him by Academy Award Winner, Margaret O'Brien and Garland's best friend and costar, Mickey Rooney.

Per Mac: "I have a had such a blast the last two decades bringing my own portrayal of Miss Garland to audiences around the country. Every time that I step on stage as the lady it is an absolute joy. Her voice and her wit literally saved my life as a teenager. The last twenty years have been my way of saying "thank you". With love and respect. The goal (always) is to celebrate her life, music and wit and preserve and protect her memory and legacy. I have no plans on stopping anytime soon. We haven't even scratched the surface, yet. I look forward to twenty more!"

Saturday November 19th, 2022
Showtime: 8PM
Reception will take place after the show.
Woman's Club of Hollywood
1749 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207703®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F439390828797?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




