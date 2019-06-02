Towne Street Theatre's TST Summer Series Presents: Nights of Sum Poetry! We are calling all spoken word artists, writers, rappers, and wordsmiths of LA who are looking to perform and share their truths and narratives to push the culture. The showcase will consist of spoken word theatre performance themed Push The Culture followed by an open mic, available to audience members who would like to perform 1-2 pieces.

The showcase opens July 11th and runs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm through July 25th, at the Stella Adler Theatre in the heart of Hollywood!

General Admission: $12 online / $10 cash at the door *rsvp to info@townestreetla.org

Conception/Casting: Glen Philip & Maimouna Camara

Produced by: Maimouna Camara & Glen Philip

Stage Management: Kristina Roth

Cast: Michael Rangel, Rodnisha Ford, Jocelyne Flores, Jacqueline Castaneda, Alexis Vanessa (Tyler Allman), Atika Greene, Gabby Martin, Andrea Star, Gabrielle Garcia

Please note: TST Summer Series: Sum Poetry will address pertinent issues that are important and relevant to stories of our poets. As such, some material may not be suitable for children under the age of 18.

PARKING AND METRO INFORMATION:

GO METRO!

For more details, click here.

Take the Metro Red Line to Hollywood/Highland Station and walk across the street to the Stella Adler Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. For your best route, fare information, or more info visit the Metro Trip Planner or call (323) Go Metro or (323.466.3876).

Park at Hollywood & Highland Mall

http://hollywoodandhighland.com/

Enter on Highland or Orange. $2 for 2 hours - $1.50 every 15 min after?(Validation at their Information Booth or if you buy something from there - Please get before coming to the show in the evening as Information booth may be closed when you return to car)

$10-$20 Cash ONLY Lots North and South of Hollywood Blvd on Las Palmas and Cherokee (2 blocks to Stella). $15 cash only lot on McCadden north of Hollywood Blvd. Must say Stella Adler.





