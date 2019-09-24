Towne Street Announces Autumn Outings

During the month of October, Towne Street Theatre presents Autumn Outings, four weeks of diverse performing arts pieces with as much colorful range as the leaves of the autumn season. From slam poetry, to exploration of women's experiences, to stories told in hip hop rhythms, everyone can find shows that are just their style.

All of Towne Street's Autumn Outings shows will be presented at the renown Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre (where Towne Street is in residence), located at 6773 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood. The line-up includes:

TST Sum Poetry

Thursday, October 10th,8:00pm; Friday, October 18th, 8:00pm; Thursday, October 24th, 8:00pm

Towne Street's popular spoken-word poetry returns, showcasing some of LA's most talented and creative spoken-word artists. The series of unique performances includes an open mic session where all are welcome to show the very best of what poetry and theatre can offer! Tickets are $10, or $35 for a four-night package to include any of Towne Street's Autumn Outings performances. Tickets available at: tstsumpoetry2.eventbrite.com

Half Truths, Full Plate by Dara Harper

Friday, October 11th, 8:00pm; Saturday, October 12th, 8:00pm; Sunday, October 13, 4:00pm

Family secrets unfold for three generations of women. Rose is pushing 60 and has enjoyed a decades-long love affair with her vanity mirror and the finer things in life. Her 40-something daughter, April, is a modest, hard working woman who has never been married or even engaged, much to Rose's dismay. April's 20-year-old daughter, Maya, struggles to accept her full-figured frame. Inside a small Hell's Kitchen apartment, the three women share laughter and delicious food when Rose visits from her new home in Georgia. But, each of them is forced to push beyond the surface and speak their truth before the weekend is over. Tickets are $10, or $35 for a four-night package to include any of Towne Street's Autumn Outings performances Tickets available at: tsthalftruthsfp.eventbrite.com

Conversations 'Bout the Girls by Sonia Jackson

Saturday, October 19th, 8:00pm; Sunday, October 20, 4:00pm

Back by popular demand, this play takes on the mysterious, often misunderstood relationship women have with their breasts. The story takes place in "Veronica's Revelations," a small-town lingerie shop, where customers get honest as they shop and share personal stories with shop-owner Veronica, divulging their truths about everything from nursing, to cleavage to loss. The show leaves audiences with a smile and deeper insight into the beautiful, painful, hilarious and moving experience of living with breasts. Tickets are $10, or $35 for a four-night package to include any of Towne Street's Autumn Outings performances. Tickets available at: tstgirlconvos.eventbrite.com

Milkcrate Monologues: pulling from the stacks of life by RJ Wayne

Friday, October 25th, 8:00pm; Saturday, October 26th, 8:00pm; Sunday, October 27, 4:00pm

This performance creatively explores a fusion of hip hop and theatre. The ensemble cast of actors and hip hop emcees deliver compelling lyrics and storytelling, all to the beat of life. The show speaks not only to hip hop devotees who thirst for realness, but also to those new to the genre who are curious as to what this "hip hop thing" is all about. Tickets are $10, or $35 for a four-night package to include any of Towne Street's Autumn Outings performances. Tickets available at: tstmilkcrate.eventbrite.com.

To learn more about Towne Street Theatre, please visit our website at www.townestreetla.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.





