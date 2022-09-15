Tony Winner John Rubinstein to Star in EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND at Theatre West

THEATRE WEST & NEW LA REPERTORY will present Tony Winner John Rubinstein, performing as General Eisenhower in Richard Hellesen's world premiere EISENHOWER: This Piece Of Ground. Opening October 28th, 2022 at Theatre West.

Rehearsals began last week, directed by Peter Ellenstein and are in full swing, in this powerful drama. Tony-winning theatre, television and film star John Rubinstein will portray General Eisenhower.

Rubinstein had the honor of meeting "Ike" at the White House when he was a boy. Rubinstein, a lifelong Ike aficionado, has a deep commitment to the material and brings strength, humanity and humor to the role.

This play is a fiction, a piece of history. It is adapted from a range of General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters. The author is grateful to David Eisenhower and the Eisenhower family for permission to quote as needed.

The show opens October 28 - November 20, 2022. Performances are Friday and Saturday 8:00pm and Sunday 2:00pm. Previews will be October 22, 23, & 27. Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Los Angeles, CA. 90068. Box Office (323) 851-7977. Tickets on sale at: www.TheatreWest.org

John Rubinstein is an actor, director, composer, singer, and teacher. He was born in Los Angeles, California in 1946, the same year his father, the renowned Polish-born concert pianist Arthur Rubinstein, became an American citizen. He is the youngest of four children. His sister Eva danced and acted on Broadway, creating the role of Margo in the original production of The Diary of Anne Frank; she later became an internationally known photographer. His brother Paul has retired from his career as a stockbroker in New York; his sister Alina is a psychiatrist in Manhattan. John attended St. Bernard's School and Collegiate School in New York City, and then returned to Los Angeles in 1964 to study theater at UCLA. During his college years he began his professional career as an actor, appearing in 1965 with Howard Keel in Lerner and Loewe's Camelot in San Carlos and Anaheim; playing a role in the Civil War film Journey to Shiloh; and starting his long list of television appearances in shows such as "The Virginian", "Dragnet", and "Room 222". It was also at UCLA that he began composing and orchestrating music: incidental music for theatrical plays, a satirical review, and a musical, The Short and Turbulent Reign of Roger Ginzburg, with book and lyrics by David Colloff, that won the 1967 BMI Varsity Musical Award as Best Musical.

Rubinstein made his Broadway acting debut in 1972, and received a Theater World Award, for creating the title role in the musical Pippin, directed by Bob Fosse. In 1980 he won the Tony, Drama Desk, Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle, and Drama-Logue Awards for his portrayal of James Leeds in Mark Medoff's Children of a Lesser God, directed by Gordon Davidson. Other Broadway appearances were in Neil Simon's Fools, and David Rabe's Hurlyburly, both directed by Mike Nichols; Herman Wouk's The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, which earned him another Drama Desk nomination; David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly; LoveLetters, by A. R. Gurney, Getting Away With Murder, by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, directed by Jack O'Brien, the musical Ragtime, directed by Frank Galati, the 2013 Diane Paulus revival of Pippin, this time playing Charlemagne, Pippin's father, and the 2017 original musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, in which he played Grandpa Joe. In 1987 he made his off-Broadway debut at the Roundabout Theater as Guildenstern in Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, with Stephen Lang and John Wood, and subsequently performed in Urban Blight and Cabaret Verboten. In 2005 he received the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Lead Actor in a Play, as well as nominations for both the Outer Critics' and Drama League Awards, for his portrayal of George Simon in Elmer Rice's Counsellor-at-Law, directed by Dan Wackerman at the Picadillo Theatre Company, where he returned in 2021 in a revival of John Osborn's Morning's at Seven,

He spent six years as host for the radio program "Carnegie Hall Tonight", broadcast on l80 stations in the United States and Canada, and two years as the keyboard player for the jazz-rock group Funzone. He has recorded over 200 audio books, including 37 of the best-selling Alex Delaware novels by Jonathan Kellerman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Independence Day" by Richard Ford, Tom Clancy's "Debt Of Honor" and "Op Center", and E. L. Doctorow's "City of God", "World's Fair", and "All The Time In The World".

He is married to Bonnie Burgess, and their son Max is the youngest of his five children, joining Jessica, Michael, Peter, and Jacob.