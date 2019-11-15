Tony Award-winner Joanna Gleason To Perform At Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre

The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center will present Tony Award-winner Joanna Gleason in the West Coast premiere of her acclaimed solo show Out of the Eclipse for two shows only on February 15 and 16, 2020. Gleason wrote Out of the Eclipse after a dark period in her life - the loss of both parents within a four-month period in 2017. As she emerged from the darkness and back into the light, the idea for this show came to fruition. Although inspired by loss, it's an evening as funny, charming, and playful as it is revealing.



In a deeply funny and moving musical journey through life's mysteries, Gleason digs into life as a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and Tony Award-winning actress. Said Gleason, "This is a story, a personal memoir ... not a memorial and not a traditional cabaret show. It's a theatre piece - I'm talking directly to the audience, talking about what I went through, what my parents went through, and how the stories they told took on new meaning."



For these performances, Gleason will be accompanied by the Moontones, a group of three exceptional singers (Michael Protacio, Christine Cornell, and Christiana Cole), and musicians Jeffrey Klitz on piano, Katherine Spingarn on cello, Justin Rothberg on a variety of stringed instruments, and Shane Del Robles on percussion.



Joanna Gleason has appeared in 15 Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-off Broadway shows. She won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods. She has three Drama Desk Awards, along with two Outer Critics' Circle Award nominations and wins. She received Tony Award nominations for her performances in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Joe Egg. Off-Broadway shows include The Normal Heart (Public Theater), Sons of the Prophet (Roundabout), and It's Only a Play and Eleemosynary (Manhattan Theatre Club). Film work includes Woody Allen's Crimes and Misdemeanors and Hannah and Her Sisters, Boogie Nights, Last Vegas, and The Skeleton Twins. Television appearances include The Affair, The West Wing, The Newsroom, Friends, Bette, Murphy Brown, and Love and War, among many others. For more, visit www.joannagleason.com.



Curtain time is 8pm on Saturday, February 15, and 7pm on Sunday February 16. General admission tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by calling (323) 860-7300. Net proceeds from all ticket sales will support the full range of free and low-cost programs and services offered by the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You