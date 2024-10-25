Tonality to Perform HOMECARE at Beckman Auditorium in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of the Getty-led PST ART: Art & Science Collide Festival, Caltech will present Tonality, the Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble, performing a program entitled HomeCare on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 8:00 PM in the Campus’ Beckman Auditorium.



The performance, part of Caltech’s PST ART Opening Doors series, is under the direction of Founder Alexander Blake. Blake said of this concert, “HomeCare focuses on the climate crisis, including the words of young leaders who have spoken about the urgency of action toward conserving what resources are available on this planet. We’ve designed this concert to educate audiences on aspects of climate change that go beyond our emotional response. We hope that you will leave this space aware of our limited resources and how we must work to protect them for generations to come.”



Known for creating choral concerts that focus on issues rarely presented in choral music, Tonality, whose mission is to deliver authentic stories through voice and body to incite change, understanding, and dialogue. Concerts themes have included gun violence, homelessness, refugees, climate change, mental health, women’s rights, and exercising democratic rights.



This concert includes the Woody Guthrie “This Land is Your Land” and closes with Michael Jackson’s “Earth Song.” It also includes music by Gaayatri Kaundinya, Luke Wallace. Christopher O’Brien, Francisco F. Feliciano, Joseph Trapanese and Carlos Fernando Lopez composing to a text of Gabriel Garcia Marquez.



Tonality, established in 2016, is an award-winning ensemble most known for “open hearted singing” (Lauri’s List) and was recently recognized as a 2024 GRAMMY® winner in New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for Carla Patullo's "So She Howls" with the Scorchio Quartet. Tonality received the 2020 Chorus America/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming, a prize given for commitment to singing and commissioning new works – and that prize recognizes their eclectic and unique repertoire.



Tonality is led by founder and Artistic Director Alexander Lloyd Blake. Blake imagined Tonality as an ensemble that represents the diverse cultures and ethnicities within the Los Angeles area. Within a year of its forming, Tonality’s mission evolved to use their collective voices to present concerts on themes of social justice with the hope of catalyzing empathy and community activism. The group premiered its first album in 2019 titled Sing About It.

‍

Tonality has collaborated with choral composers and film composers to create the works presented in concert, striving for diverse voices and perspectives within the composer community. Tonality has performed with MacArthur Fellow Taylor Mac, Pete Townsend of The Who, pianist Lara Downes, internationally acclaimed performer Björk and most recently Dutch DJ Tiësto and Kelly Clarkson in support of her album Chemistry. The latest project is the collaboration with Scott Hoying (Pentatonix) on his newest record titled "Rose Without the Thorns," co-arranged with Blake.



Other collaborators include Joe Trapanese, Roman Gianarthur, Gaayatri Kaundinya, Reena Esmail, Shawn Kirchner, Zanaida Robles, Moira Smiley, Alex Wurman and composer Michael J. Giacchino.



Tickets are available at pst.caltech.edu/events/opening-doors



CaltechLive presents Opening Doors, a themed series of dance, music, and theater events on campus that showcase artists whose work engages with both the history of science and cutting-edge scientific research. Following selected Opening Doors events, a moderated discussion will engage artists, Caltech scientists, and audience members in conversation around the topics explored in the performances, such as artificial intelligence, ethics in research, and climate change.



The Opening Doors series being presented by Caltech will conclude on December 6 and 7, with locally based, nationally touring Invertigo Dance Theatre presenting Turing Tests, Apples, and Queens: Collective Storytelling Through Fairy Tales and Artificial Intelligence blending fact and mythological fiction to explore the life and work of English mathematician Alan Turing through dance. The program uses movement, music, and words to illuminate facets of Turing's experiences as a WWII codebreaker, the father of computer science, and a gay man who faced discrimination and criminalization.



For additional information on tickets and times, visit pst.caltech.edu or call the Caltech Ticket Office at 626-395-4652. Caltech’s Campus and JPL are also hosting visual arts exhibits beginning on September 29.



Southern California’s landmark arts event, PST ART, returns in September 2024, presenting more than 70 exhibitions from organizations across the region exploring the intersections of art and science, both past and present. PST ART is presented by Getty. For more information about PST ART: Art & Science Collide, please visit pst.art

Comments