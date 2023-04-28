Tom Kitt & Friends To Play The Bourbon Room in May

The Bourbon Room, along with Joy Coalition, will welcome Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning composer Tom Kitt for two special performances on Sunday, May 7 (8:00 pm) and Monday, May 8 (8:00 pm) at The Bourbon Room, situated right in the heart of Hollywood overlooking the Walk of Fame. Kitt will make his Bourbon Room debut, leading a night of songs and stories from his Broadway, Off-Broadway, and upcoming musicals including Next to Normal, Almost Famous, If/Then, Flying Over Sunset, Freaky Friday, and many more. He will be joined by special guest stars each night, including Carmen Cusack, Ana Gasteyer, Elizabeth Gillies, Emma Hunton, Chris Mann, Idina Menzel, Henry Platt and Abby Quinn (May 8 show only) with additional guests to be announced soon. (Special guests are subject to change.)

"I'm so thrilled to be making my Bourbon Room debut with this concert," Kitt said. "To have so many of my West Coast friends join me on stage and revisit so many special moments with them is just icing on the cake."

Additionally, on Friday, May 7, there will be a special surprise performance as a part of the "Drag Isn't Dangerous" Telethon. Kitt and his special guests will perform a can't-miss number live from their soundcheck at The Bourbon Room at 6:30 pm PT, which will be featured during the telethon's fundraising efforts to combat recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation, streaming live worldwide at moment.co/dangerous.

Tickets begin at $40 and include both General Admission and VIP options. To purchase tickets, or for more information, click here.

ABOUT Tom Kitt

Tom Kitt is a Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning composer, arranger, orchestrator, and music supervisor. He is the composer of Almost Famous; Next to Normal (2010 Pulitzer Prize; two Tony Awards); If/Then (Tony nomination); Flying Over Sunset (Tony nomination); The Visitor; High Fidelity; Bring It On, The Musical (with co-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda); Superhero; Disney's Freaky Friday, among others. As a music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator, credits include Jagged Little Pill (Grammy Award, Tony nomination), The SpongeBob Musical (Tony nomination), American Idiot, Head Over Heels, "Grease Live!," "Rise" (NBC), the Pitch Perfect franchise. Tom is a founding member of Musicians United for Social Equity (MUSE) and NYCNext. His debut album, Reflect, was released in 2021 on Sony Music Masterwork. @tomkittmusic

ABOUT THE BOURBON ROOM HOLLYWOOD

Located in the Hollywood Vinyl District, The Bourbon Room brings the best in live music, nightlife, comedy, theater, and dining to Hollywood with the same edgy, rock and roll attitude that built The Sunset Strip. If Joe's Pub and The Troubadour had a baby, it would be The Bourbon Room! The menu is curated by Chef Frankie Guerrero and features upscale American comfort and bar food, craft cocktails, and fine wine. The Bourbon Room is also the gateway to a 200-seat custom-built theater, featuring cutting-edge production capabilities and a full-service bar, perfect for any event. Kicked off by the global sensation Rock of Ages, The Bourbon Room hosts live performances of all genres in the main theater and offers an intimate, speakeasy cocktail lounge and restaurant for cocktails or a bite before or after a show. The Bourbon Room is owned by Rock of Ages Tony nominees Matthew Weaver, Hillary Butorac Weaver, Janet Billig Rich and Scott Prisand. Other Broadway stars who have performed at The Bourbon Room are Jason Robert Brown, Lena Hall, Shoshana Bean, Jeremy Jordan, Adam Pascal and Joe Iconis. The Bourbon Room Hollywood is located on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6356 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028. Hours of operation are 5:00 PM until 12:00 AM Sun-Wed and 5:00 PM-2:00 AM Thur-Sat. Plan your visit at www.bourbonroomhollywood.com.

ABOUT JOY COALITION

Founded by Joy Gorman Wettels, Joy Coalition is an impact-producing venture with a focus on bridging generations through elevated, purpose-driven content. The company partners with policy experts and leading philanthropic organizations, connecting a new generation of change-makers and artists. Projects include "Unprisoned" (Hulu & Onyx Collective), "13 Reasons Why" (Netflix), "Home Before Dark" (Apple), "Eyes On The Prize: Hallowed Ground" (HBO Max), Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (Focus Features), and The Meddler (Sony Pictures Classics). Joy Coalition's slate centers on authentic representation, mental health & corrective history. Upcoming projects include Little House on the Prairie (Paramount Television Studios & Anonymous Content Studios) and a new installment of landmark civil rights docu-series Eyes On The Prize (HBO). "