Tickets on Sale Now for COCO and ENCANTO Screenings at the El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to watch Disney and Pixar's "Coco" September 9-12 and Disney's "Encanto" September 16-22 presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre this September.



Before each showing of "Coco," guests can see the Mariachi Divas, Ballet Folkórico De Los Ángeles and a Fiesta of Lights featuring music from the movie as they enter the theatre. Guests can also take photos at a "Coco"-themed photo op featuring a replica of Ernesto de la Cruz's guitar.



Moviegoers can watch Mirabel live on stage before each showing of "Encanto."



Showtimes for "Coco" and "Encanto" are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm daily. Showtimes are subject to change.



Tickets for "Coco" and "Encanto" are $16 for all ages. Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/



About Disney and Pixar's "Coco": In Disney/Pixar's vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, aspiring young musician named Miguel embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family's stories and traditions. Rated PG.



About Disney's "Encanto": Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. Rated PG.



About The El Capitan Theatre: The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com or call 1-800-DISNEY-6.

Photo Credit: ©2022 Disney/Pixar