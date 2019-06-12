Tickets For Disney's FROZEN At Hollywood Pantages Theatre On Sale Tomorrow

Disney Theatrical Productions and Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced today that tickets for Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public Tomorrow - Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10am. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 for a limited 9-week engagement through Sunday, February 2, 2020.

In Los Angeles, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 1pm & 6:30pm. The performance schedule will vary during Holiday weeks in December. 'Ultimate Frozen Fan Packs,' which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available. Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.HollywoodPantages.com/Frozen or www.Ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 800-982-2787 or at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office, located at 6233 Hollywood Boulevard (open daily at 10am PT).

Ticket buyers are reminded that Hollywood Pantages Theatre and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances in Los Angeles. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Hollywood Pantages Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will launch a North American tour this fall, commencing in Schenectady, NY prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records at its New York home, the legendary St. James Theatre.

As previously-announced, the Frozen North American tour will star Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, the heroic sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Click here to learn more about the two women. Additional casting will be announced in the coming months

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" exclaims the Evening Standard, and The Telegraph declares, "Frozen will burn up Broadway for years to come!"

In addition to the Broadway Company and the North American tour launching this fall, Frozen will be mounted in London and Australia in 2020 and in Hamburg in 2021.

To download Frozen Broadway production photos and b-roll, visit www.HollywoodPantages.com/FrozenPhotos & www.HollywoodPantages.com/FrozenBRoll.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.





