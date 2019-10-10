Third Culture Presents WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT

Third Culture Theatre presents it's fourth production, We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as South West Africa, From the German Südwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915 by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury and directed by Bryan Keith at the Art of Acting Studio in West Hollywood.



Featuring:

Dallis Seeker as Actor 1 / Myles Bullock as Actor 2 / Tommy Dickie as Actor 3 / Omari Williams as Actor 4 / Miranda Wynne as Actor 5 / and Francesca Gámez as Actor 6.

Directed by Bryan Keith, Assistant Directed by Jazzlyn K. Luckett, Artistic Director: Sofia Hurtado, Produced by Lauren Boone, Sofia Hurtado, Katrina Kirkpatrick, and Weston Twardowski, Associate Produced by Haley Leitman and Jennifer Weisner, Dramaturgy by Weston Twardowski and Jazzlyn K. Luckett, Costume Design by Katrina Kirkpatrick and Jennifer Weisner, Lighting Design by Johnny Patrick Yoder, Sound Design by Carter Dean, and Set Design by Farley Crawford.

We Are Proud to Present... runs Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm and 8pm. Tickets are $15 and can be found at: https://third-culture-theatre.ticketleap.com/we-are-proud-to-present/

The Art of Acting Studio is located at 1017 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, 90038. For more information, please visit thirdculturetheatre.com or contact, 3culturetheatre@gmail.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You