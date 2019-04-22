Theresa Rebeck's DEAD ACCOUNTS Opens May 16 At Little Fish Theatre

A prodigal son's return home is the focus of Dead Accounts opening at Little Fish Theatre on May 16 for a four-week run. LFT company member Branda Lock directs this story about boiling points and big money from Peabody and Writers' Guild Award winner Theresa Rebeck.

Quick-witted Jack, a banker from New York, unexpectedly returns home to Ohio after several years in the Big Apple. His smart, acerbic, and yearning-for-more sister, Lorna, and his worried and talkative mother, Barbara, immediately suspect he is in some kind of trouble. Their suspicions are confirmed when Jack's estranged wife, Jenny, comes to town and reveals that Jack has stolen 27 million dollars. Set in a kitchen in suburban Cincinnati, this comedy tackles the timely issues of corporate greed, small-town values, and whether or not your family will always welcome you back, with no questions asked.

"I love morality plays, especially if they are comedies and this is one of the best contemporary examples of that genre. I am particularly drawn to this idea of coastal city morals versus mid-western morals that the playwright explores through her rich characters," says director Lock (Dear Master). "Theresa Rebeck was on to something much of the country wasn't when she wrote this play in 2012. Her dialogue is so masterful because she puts it on the page from inside the character's psyche - there is a depth but also an ease in which you can tap into these characters when you read them on the page and are then lucky enough to bring them to life with such an insightful, perceptive, and intelligent cast."

A mix of company members and new-to-LFT actors make up the cast of Dead Accounts. Company member Doug Mattingly (Dinner with Friends) plays the manic, ice cream-loving Jack. Mattingly has worked at Infinite Jest Theatre and The Morgan-Wixson, and starred in the short film Grand Cru which won "Best Thriller-Short" at the Culver City Film Festival. Jack's strong sister Lorna is taken on by Selena Price, an alum of the Neil Simon Festival with credits both on- and off-stage. Jack's scattered and sweet mother Barbara is played by LFT company member Geraldine D. Fuentes (A Southern Exposure, Pick of the Vine) who has worked at theatres throughout Southern California, including City Garage and Theatre Palisades. Karthik Srinivasan* plays Jack's childhood friend Phil. Srinivasan has worked at South Coast Rep and The Geffen Playhouse, and is a veteran television and film actor having appeared in shows such as NCIS: LA and How I Met Your Mother. Jack's stylish socialite wife Jenny is played by Casey O'Keefe, an alum of the Avery Schreiber Playhouse, who has been seen on television in shows as different as Ray Donovan and 2 Broke Girls.

Stage Managing the show is Aileen Kamoshita, with Set Design by Tristan Griffin, Lighting Design by Bruce Starrett, Costume Design by MarLee Candell, and Sound Design by Doug Mattingly.

Dead Accounts opens on Thursday, May 16 at 8pm, with Friday and Saturday shows at 8pm from May 17 through June 8. There will be two 2pm matinees: Sunday May 26 and Sunday June 9. The May 26 matinee features a special talkback session where audience members can interact with the cast and creative team.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.littlefishtheatre.org, by phone at 310-512-6030 or by text 424-203-4727. Popular subscriptions of Anytime Tickets are available for purchase throughout the year and can be used at any of Little Fish Theatre's regular season productions, at any time.

Founded in 2002 as an artists' ensemble, Little Fish Theatre presents classic and contemporary plays in an intimate setting on Centre Street in the Arts District of downtown San Pedro.

*This production is presented under the auspices of the Actors' Equity Los Angeles Membership Company Rule.





