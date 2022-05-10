Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatricum Botanicum Season Preview Event to Feature THE POINT! with Kiefo Nilsson and Pamela Adlon

Events include a reception with Theatricum artists in the garden before the show, wine and hors d’oeuvres, and premium seating.

May. 10, 2022  

Sign-up for LA News & Specials

Theatricum Botanicum Season Preview Event to Feature THE POINT! with Kiefo Nilsson and Pamela Adlon

Theatricum Botanicum will present a season preview, featuring scenes from each of the four plays in the 2022 summer repertory season, sponsored by the S. Mark Taper Foundation, followed by a live performance of Harry Nilsson's 1970 album, The Point! starring Kiefo Nilsson, Pamela Adlon and a 14-piece orchestra.

Upper tier tickets are free to the public, subject to availability. All proceeds from lower tier and premium tickets, which include a reception with Theatricum artists in the garden before the show, wine and hors d'oeuvres, and premium seating, go to support Theatricum Botanicum's extensive artistic and educational programming.

WHEN:


Sunday, June 5 at 4 p.m.

WHERE:

Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum
1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Topanga CA 90290
(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)

TICKETS:


• Premium Seating and Reception: $80
• Lower Tier: $42 (adults); $25 (seniors/students/teachers/veterans/AEA); $10 (ages 5-15)
• Upper Tier: Free (reservations recommended; subject to availability)

HOW:

(310) 455-3723 or theatricum.com



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories


More Hot Stories For You