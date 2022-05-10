Theatricum Botanicum Season Preview Event to Feature THE POINT! with Kiefo Nilsson and Pamela Adlon

Theatricum Botanicum will present a season preview, featuring scenes from each of the four plays in the 2022 summer repertory season, sponsored by the S. Mark Taper Foundation, followed by a live performance of Harry Nilsson's 1970 album, The Point! starring Kiefo Nilsson, Pamela Adlon and a 14-piece orchestra.

Upper tier tickets are free to the public, subject to availability. All proceeds from lower tier and premium tickets, which include a reception with Theatricum artists in the garden before the show, wine and hors d'oeuvres, and premium seating, go to support Theatricum Botanicum's extensive artistic and educational programming.

WHEN:



Sunday, June 5 at 4 p.m.

WHERE:

Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga CA 90290

(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)

TICKETS:



• Premium Seating and Reception: $80

• Lower Tier: $42 (adults); $25 (seniors/students/teachers/veterans/AEA); $10 (ages 5-15)

• Upper Tier: Free (reservations recommended; subject to availability)

HOW:

(310) 455-3723 or theatricum.com