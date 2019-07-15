Theatre of NOTE Presents the World Premiere of DRIVING WILDE

Theatre of NOTE continues its 2019 season with the world premiere of DRIVING WILDE by Jacqueline Wright, directed by Bart DeLorenzo. DRIVING WILDE will preview Friday and Saturday, August 16 and August 17 at 8pm, and will open on August 22 at 8pm and run through September 21 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.

DRIVING WILDE is Jacqueline Wright's very free, very contemporary, shockingly frank and surreal adaptation of Oscar Wilde's classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray. Wright transforms the gothic horror story into a present-day meditation on the pursuit of beauty. In Wright's version, the beautiful young Dorian awakens from a coma with amnesia, unaware of his past and seeing the perfection of nature with fresh eyes. But how long can innocence last in a corrupting, aging world? Can beauty be kept, or is its fading as inevitable as death? A trip hop fantasy with existential themes.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Jacqueline Wright (Playwright) is a CalArts grad. She is a writer and actor. Her first full length playBing,premiered at Theatre of Note, directed by Matt Almos, second production at Occidental College, directed by Christopher Fields. Buddy Buddette, directed by Matt Almos produced by Ensemble Studio Theatre. Eat Me, workshopped with EST NY directed by Christopher Fields coproduced with Theater of Note. Love Water, workshop production with Cypress College, directed by Dan Bonnell, premiered as a coproduction with Open Fist and Ensemble Studio Theatre. Spider Bites directed by Dan Bonnell premiered at Theatre of Note and later produced for the Bob Dylan festival in Minnesota. Have You Seen Alice directed by Adrian A. Cruz produced by Theatre Of Note. Her one act play Beautiful is published in The LABLETTER and the anthology Out of Hell and Wonder.Beautiful received, best play awarded by Valley Children's Theater, Idaho and has been performed at theaters across the US. Beautiful is currently in rehearsal for the One Act Play Festival at Manhattan Arts Center in Manhattan, KS. Recently, her one act plays Violet and Mantis had their West Coast premier at The Echo Theater and NY premier at Fusion Women's Theatre. A one woman show, Miss Adventures of Penelope premiered at HBO comedy festival in Aspen. Bing, Sleeping Spider, Mantis, Popsand Miss Adventures of Penelope have received college productions at Cal Arts, Cypress College, Occidental, and Northridge State. Jacqueline's screenplay Eat Me an adaptation of her critically acclaimed play (finalist for the Sundance Screenwriting lab) Eat Me was released theatrically last year and is now avail to watch on all streaming platforms. Jacqueline is the recipient and nominee of LA Weekly, Stage Raw, Drama Critic's Circle awards and a Finalist for the Sherwood Award and Jerome fellowship for her play Love Water.

Bart DeLorenzo (Director) Founding Artistic Director of the Evidence Room Theater. Recent work includes Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Sugar Plum Fairy, tokyo fish story, Fast Company, and Doctor Cerberus at South Coast Repertory; Stage Kiss, Death of the Author,Coney Island Christmas, Joan Rivers: A Work in Progress, andShipwrecked at The Geffen Playhouse; Annapurna with The New Group (Off-Broadway); Loot, Hir, Kiss, Go Back to Where You Are, Day Drinkers and A Number at the Odyssey, as well as Evidence Room co-productionsThe False Servant, Passion Play, Annapurna, Ivanov, Margo Veil and The Receptionist; Nomad Motel at Pittsburgh's City Theatre; Time Alone at LATC; Women in Jeopardy! at the Ensemble Theater of Santa Barbara; Need to Know at Rogue Machine. He is on the faculty at CalArts. For his work, he has received LA Drama Critics Circle Awards including the Milton Katselas Award for career achievement, LA Weekly awards, Backstage Garlands, and TCG's Alan Schneider Director Award.

ABOUT THE CAST AND DESIGN TEAM

The cast of DRIVING WILDE includes; Michael Kodi Farrow, Owen Ginley, Carl J. Johnson, Raven Moran, Stephen Simon, and David Wilcox.

DRIVING WILDE's design team features the talents of scenic designer Song Yi Park; lighting designerBrandon Baruch; sound designer Martin Carillo; costume designerAnn Closs-Farley; video/projection designer Ben Rock.Props Laura Lengel; master carpenter Joe Jordan; graphic designer Michael Arcangeli; graphic production designer David Marina; associate director Lauren Campedelli. The production is stage managed by Kelly Egan, assistant stage managed by Sam Squeri.

DRIVING WILDE will preview on Friday and Saturday, August 16 and August 17 at 8pm and will open on Thursday, August 22at 8pm and run through Saturday, September 21 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 7pm.

Ticket prices are $25; students and seniors $20. For tickets and details, please call 323-856-8611, or visit www.theatreofnote.com to purchase tickets online and to view the complete schedule.





