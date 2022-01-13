Theatre Palisades Postpones PRISONER OF SECOND AVENUE

Theatre Palisades has announced the postponement of The Prisoner Of Second Avenue by Neil Simon.

"In light of the unprecedented increase in Covid Virus in our community, we have had no choice but to postpone the entire run of Neil Simon's Prisoner of Second Avenue. We made this change because of our great concern for our audience, cast, and crew.

We are moving back the opening date until March 25th, about six weeks. We hope that in that time, the prevalence of the virus will drop so that we can provide our great show in the safest environment.

The show was originally scheduled to open on Friday January 21st, with shows every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 P.M and Sunday Matinee at 2:00 P.M. with closing on Sunday February 20th

The new dates for Neil Simon's The Prisoner of Second Avenue are March 25th, 2022 to May 1, 2022, with shows every Friday and Saturday Night At 8;00 P.m.and matinee each Sunday at 2:00 P.M.. Tickets are available at our website https://theatrepalisades.org/.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for Theatre Palisades, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination, including proof of a booster shot, or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. Theatre Palisades health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and Los Angeles City . Our current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at https://theatrepalisades.org/#covid"