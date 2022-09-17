Theatre 29 and Director Charles Harvey has announced casting for the new Off-Broadway comedy farce "Puffs" which will play weekends October 14 - 30. Written by Matt cox, "Puffs" as a transformative & transfigured work under the magic that is US Fair Use laws. Puffs is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play.

There once was a boy wizard who went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. This clever and inventive play "never goes more than a minute without a laugh", giving audiences a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers "who are so lovable and relatable, you'll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along" Their epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.

In a similar fashion of another story about magical orphans, yet not at all the same, "Puffs" follows the adventures of a "Golden Trio" of kids learning magic, somewhat haphazardly. They are embodied in the roles of New Mexico transplant Wayne Hopkins, played by Alex Hernandez, New Jersey math savant, Oliver Rivers played by Donivan Cox, and gothy bad girl (who isn't really all that bad) Megan Jones, played by Carly Bateman. The omnipresent Narrator of the tale is Imelda Patu. In the roles of the intrepid "Puffs", the underwhelming group of students who become family over the course of their seven years of school, because "when a hat speaks you listen!" are Danny Enders as the dim-wittedly jubilant Leanne, Eliana Hicks as the sheepishly bullied Hannah, Nolan Viloria as the jolly J Finch Fletchley, Sierra Skidmore as the confidently joyful Ernie Mac, Maryam Langdon as the paranoid Suzie Bones, Samantha Stevens plays the optically impaired Sally Perks. Leading this ragtag band of mystical artists is the epically heroic Cedric, played by Adonai Patu who will also play the villain Mr Voldy. As the world of "Puffs" is a deep as any other, the students will portray no less than 35 other roles with split second timing between them through the course of the production.

Whether you are a huge fan of a certain boy wizard or are a true "mug born" who have never heard the tale, "Puffs" is a great night of laughter, action & adventure.

"Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic" will play at Theatre 29 October 14 - 30 with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30pm. Tickets are available now at theatre29.org or by calling (760) 361-4151.