The West Coast Premiere of LA COCINA By Tony Menéses Comes to the Loft Ensemble Next Month

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the fourth production of its 2023–24 season, the West Coast premiere of La Cocina by Tony Menéses. Directed by Adam Chambers, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Biniyam Abreha, Ben Anderson, Emilie Crotty, Paul L. Davis, Berenice Diaz, Emelie Felina, Carlos Gomez Jr., Leah Haile, Jay Hoshina, Kirsten Jones, Sean Alan Mazur, Alejandro Mungaray, Elena Nicholson, Sarah Nilsen, Bree Pavey, Max Reed III, Rose Scalish, Matthew Scheel, Chloe Scott, Nate Thurman, Dani True, Esteban Vasquez, and Paige Willis. There will be 12 performances only, beginning Friday, January 19, 2024, at 8pm, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through February 11.



La Cocina looks at the back of house of a modern-day NYC restaurant kitchen as cooks and waitstaff juggle orders, dishes, and their own dreams of a better life.



Scenic design is by Madylin Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Adam Chambers, Bree Pavey, and Tor Brown, costume design is by Jess Moreno Caycho and properties manager is Natasha Renae Potts. Assistant director is Sam Gordon, rehearsal stage manager is Danielle Ozymandias, assistant stage manager is Skylar DeShane, and production stage manager is Ignacio Navarro. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. Bree Pavey serves as producer along with associate producers Matt Lorenzo and Danielle Ozymandias.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.