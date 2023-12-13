Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

The West Coast Premiere of LA COCINA By Tony Menéses Comes to the Loft Ensemble Next Month

There will be 12 performances only, beginning January 19, 2024, and running through February 11.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade Photo 3 Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade
Review: SANTASIA – A HOLIDAY COMEDY at Whitefire Theatre Photo 4 Review: SANTASIA – A HOLIDAY COMEDY at Whitefire Theatre

The West Coast Premiere of LA COCINA By Tony Menéses Comes to the Loft Ensemble Next Month

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the fourth production of its 2023–24 season, the West Coast premiere of La Cocina by Tony Menéses. Directed by Adam Chambers, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Biniyam Abreha, Ben Anderson, Emilie Crotty, Paul L. Davis, Berenice Diaz, Emelie Felina, Carlos Gomez Jr., Leah Haile, Jay Hoshina, Kirsten Jones, Sean Alan Mazur, Alejandro Mungaray, Elena Nicholson, Sarah Nilsen, Bree Pavey, Max Reed III, Rose Scalish, Matthew Scheel, Chloe Scott, Nate Thurman, Dani True, Esteban Vasquez, and Paige Willis. There will be 12 performances only, beginning Friday, January 19, 2024, at 8pm, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through February 11.
 
La Cocina looks at the back of house of a modern-day NYC restaurant kitchen as cooks and waitstaff juggle orders, dishes, and their own dreams of a better life.
 
Scenic design is by Madylin Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Adam Chambers, Bree Pavey, and Tor Brown, costume design is by Jess Moreno Caycho and properties manager is Natasha Renae Potts. Assistant director is Sam Gordon, rehearsal stage manager is Danielle Ozymandias, assistant stage manager is Skylar DeShane, and production stage manager is Ignacio Navarro. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. Bree Pavey serves as producer along with associate producers Matt Lorenzo and Danielle Ozymandias.
 
General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Robert Cazimero Brings Aloha Everywhere Concert Series to the Downey Theatre Photo
Robert Cazimero Brings 'Aloha Everywhere Concert Series' to the Downey Theatre

The second concert from Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) Lifestyle's Aloha Everywhere Concert Series taking place at the Downey Theatre, features Composer, Musician and Kumu Hula Robert Cazimero with a captivating afternoon of music and hula on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 3 p.m.

2
The Colony Theatre Announces Panic! And BarCinBoo Productions FOOTLOOSE Coming March 2024 Photo
The Colony Theatre Announces Panic! And BarCinBoo Productions' FOOTLOOSE Coming March 2024

The Colony Theatre in Burbank announces Panic! Productions and BarCinBoo Productions will stage the powerhouse show “FOOTLOOSE: The Musical” coming in 2024.

3
REDCAT Announces Its Winter/Spring 2024 Season Photo
REDCAT Announces Its Winter/Spring 2024 Season

REDCAT’s season of performances, screenings, and exhibitions running January to June 2024

4
Kentwood Players to Hold Auditions For STEEL MAGNOLIAS in January Photo
Kentwood Players to Hold Auditions For STEEL MAGNOLIAS in January

Kentwood Players is holding auditions for 'STEEL MAGNOLIAS' on January 20 & 21, 2024 at the Westchester Playhouse. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this iconic play by Robert Harling.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Mozart's Mozart's "Prague" Symphony
Walt Disney Concert Hall (1/06-1/07)
Summer Session With The Bones Brigade in Los Angeles Summer Session With The Bones Brigade
Coachella Valley Repertory (12/06-12/17)
CURRENT: [inti]mate in Los Angeles CURRENT: [inti]mate
Museum of Latin American Art (1/20-1/21)
Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (7/12-7/14)
A Christmas Carol in Los Angeles A Christmas Carol
A Noise Within (12/01-12/24)
Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff in Los Angeles Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/07-3/07)
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo in Los Angeles Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
An Evening with Henry Winkler in Los Angeles An Evening with Henry Winkler
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/20)
Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America! in Los Angeles Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America!
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (3/23-3/23)
KC and the Sunshine Band in Los Angeles KC and the Sunshine Band
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (12/30-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You