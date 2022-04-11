The West Coast Debut Of AN INTERVENTION to be Presented at Hudson Guild Theater

A looming government intervention in a foreign war forces a reckoning between two good friends (played by Rebecca Lee and Jeremy Sender), to reevaluate what they truly owe each other. Timely themes include military intervention, conflicting ideologies, substance abuse, mental health struggles, and the ultimate fate of a friendship. Against the backdrop of an America divided by politics, Covid, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and countless other issues, An Intervention is a crystallizing microcosm of a larger schism in society.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 8pm

Friday, April 22, 2022 at 8pm

Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8pm

Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 3pm

Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8pm

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 3pm

WHERE:

The Hudson Guild Theatre

6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

HOW:

Star and co-producer Rebecca Lee says: ""The inception of this production emerged under tragic circumstances. My late friend Bardiya McKinnon produced and performed in a production of An Intervention before he was killed in a motorcycle hit and run in November 2020. When he passed away, I began to read every play that he had performed in as a way to feel closer to him. When I came to An Intervention, the timeliness of the subject matter made me realize that this was the show I had to put up to honor Bardiya...producing this show has made me feel like I'm hanging out with my friend, as unusual as that may sound."

After Rebecca threw her incredible energy into making this play a live reality, the rest of the team fell into place due to its compelling and evergreen themes. Co-star Jeremy Sender comments, "I commonly find myself feeling torn between what's best for the people in my life and what's best for myself. Exploring this character has been extremely cathartic for me. And in a post-lockdown world, I believe the themes of reevaluating relationships could be just as cathartic for every audience member."

"In a world where politics have become more personal than ever, how do we embrace and support the friends whose perspectives are fundamentally at odds with the values that are integral to our identities?" states Director J. Mehr Kaur. "I had already been thinking about these questions, especially throughout the course of the pandemic when so many dealt with declining mental health and loneliness and our relationships to each other morphed in ways we never would have imagined."

Co-producer Eileen Soong adds, "When I finished reading the script, I knew this was something I wanted to help bring to life."

About Mike Bartlett (Writer): Mike Barlett is an award-winning playwright who was Writer-in-Residence at the National Theatre in 2011, and the Pearson Playwright-in-Residence at the Royal Court Theatre in 2007. His play c*ckwon an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre in 2010, Bull won the same award in 2013 and King Charles III won the Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play in 2015, with a run on Broadway.

He has written several plays for BBC Radio, winning the Writers' Guild Tinniswood and Imison prizes for Not Talking. His work for television includes Press (BBC One, 2018); Trauma (ITV, 2018); two series of Doctor Foster (BBC One, 2015 & 2017, Best New Drama at the National Television Awards); and The Town (ITV1, 2012).

About Rebecca Lee (Actor/Producer): Rebecca Lee is a Los Angeles-based classically trained actor and comedian having studied at Atlantic Acting School in New York City and the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles. Her recent credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Kajillionaire. In addition to acting, Rebecca is a filmmaker whose most recent short film, Beginner's Luck, won various awards on the 2020 festival circuit. Whether she's acting, writing, directing or producing, Rebecca is an artist first, looking to create projects that will act as a mirror held up to humanity, helping people to reflect on themselves and the world around them rather than hide from it. Rebecca is represented by Anna Lewkowska at Lewk Management.

About J. Mehr Kaur (Director): J. Mehr Kaur is a director & producer for film & theatre. Fueled by her experience growing up in the Punjabi diaspora and as a Sikh, Mehr is drawn to create work that thoroughly explores the complexities of multicultural identity. Mehr's adaptation "Kultar's Mime," a movement theatre piece written in verse, toured internationally across six countries. Recently, she produced "Emraa" a short doc film about the experiences of Muslim-American women and is currently producing the sci-fi animated short "In Search of Sumitra" by writer-musician Chakram and the comedic short "I'm Dead Right?" executive produced by D'Lo. Mehr is an MFA candidate in the Peter Stark Producing Program at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, a graduate of Smith College, Colt Coeur Resident Artist, Williamstown Theatre Festival Directing Corps member, and Manhattan Theatre Club Directing Fellow. She is the recipient of the The Samuel A. Eliot, Jr./Julia Heflin Award for Distinguished Directing and a Fulbright-Nehru Directing Grant.

About Jeremy Sender (Actor): Jeremy Sender is a comedy performer, writer, filmmaker, and reluctant yet frequent overuser of the word "hyphenate". Before the pandemic, Jeremy was a house improviser at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, and a sketch writer/actor at The Pack Theater. Way before the pandemic, he performed in Chicago at the iO, Annoyance, and Second City theaters. He is a current MFA candidate in the Peter Stark Producing Program at USC, through which he is a two-time recipient of the Jack Oakie Comedy Scholarship. He also has a BFA from Emerson College, where he was a recipient of the Clavelli Comedy Award.

About Eileen Soong (Producer): Eileen Soong is a writer, actor, producer, comedian, and eternal middle child from the Los Angeles suburb of Hacienda Heights, California. Pre-pandemic, Eileen wrote sketch comedy for Maude Night at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, and performed around LA as 1/2 of a sketch comedy duo with her writing partner Julie Hoang. Most recently, she became an Unlock Her Potential 2022 mentee. Currently, Eileen is most likely writing at home, hanging out with her dog Rufio, and/or eating a bag of Xxtra Flammin' Hot Cheetos.