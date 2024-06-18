The Wayward Artists Brings THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Santa Ana

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wayward Artist, Santa Ana’s own ensemble theatre company, will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee from July 12 - 28 at its exclusive theater venue at the Grand Central Arts Center in Downtown Santa Ana, 125 N. Broadway #E. Bring a donation of gently worn or new shoes to any performance of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and receive a free concession item as part of the nonprofit’s shoe drive fundraising event.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is the winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book. It has charmed audiences across the country for years with its effortless wit and humor.

In the show an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents tweens vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the contestants spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers will enter but only one can be the champion.

“Spelling Bee is a riotous ride, complete with audience participation and is a delightful den of comedic genius,” says Director Sydney Raquel, Co-Artistic Director at The Wayward Artist. “The cast is full of triple-threat actors and the design is playfully crafted; audiences will not want to miss out on the musical of the summer!”

Comments