The Wayward Artist Will Return to Live Audiences Next Month With THE NETHER
Performances will run November 12th – November 21st.
After closing their doors in March 2020 due to the pandemic, The Wayward Artist will return to live audiences with Jennifer Haley's The Nether.
Directed by artistic director Craig Tyrl, The Nether is a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion. Just log in, choose an identity and indulge your every desire. But when a young detective uncovers a disturbing brand of sexual entertainment, she triggers an interrogation into the darkest corners of the imagination.
Winner of the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, The Nether is both a serpentine crime drama and haunting science fiction thriller that explores the consequences of living out our private dreams.
Cast and Creative Team:
Adjovi Alice Koene Detective Morris
Wyn Moreno Papa/Sims
Jacqueline Jade Iris
Patrick Vest Mr. Doyle
Ronit Kathuria Mr. Woordnut
Craig Tyrl Director
Gloria Perez Stage Manager
Juan Delgado Assistant Stage Manager
Mauri Anne Smith Scenic Designer
Maddi Deckard Sound Designer
Camille Roberts Lighting Designer
Natalie Silva Properties Designer
Hannah Andersen Costume Designer
Ashely Strain Technical Designer
Amanda Rose Villareal Intimacy Coordinator
For information and reservations: http://www.thewaywardartist.org/
Box Office: 657-205-6273
Vaccines and masks remain the most effective weapons against the pandemic. Considering the size of our space, CDC guidelines, and a decision of our board of directors, both will be required until further notice. This is a requirement of our audiences, crew, house management, performers, staff, and volunteers.Patrons attending live performances will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entering the space. Masks must be worn the entirety of time at Grand Central Art Center. N95 masks will be available for all patrons. Covid-19 protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of all in attendance.