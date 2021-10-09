The Wayward Artist Will Return to Live Audiences Next Month With THE NETHER

After closing their doors in March 2020 due to the pandemic, The Wayward Artist will return to live audiences with Jennifer Haley's The Nether.

Directed by artistic director Craig Tyrl, The Nether is a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion. Just log in, choose an identity and indulge your every desire. But when a young detective uncovers a disturbing brand of sexual entertainment, she triggers an interrogation into the darkest corners of the imagination.

Winner of the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, The Nether is both a serpentine crime drama and haunting science fiction thriller that explores the consequences of living out our private dreams.

Performances will run November 12th - November 21st.

Cast and Creative Team:

Adjovi Alice Koene Detective Morris

Wyn Moreno Papa/Sims

Jacqueline Jade Iris

Patrick Vest Mr. Doyle

Ronit Kathuria Mr. Woordnut

Craig Tyrl Director

Gloria Perez Stage Manager

Juan Delgado Assistant Stage Manager

Mauri Anne Smith Scenic Designer

Maddi Deckard Sound Designer

Camille Roberts Lighting Designer

Natalie Silva Properties Designer

Hannah Andersen Costume Designer

Ashely Strain Technical Designer

Amanda Rose Villareal Intimacy Coordinator

For information and reservations: http://www.thewaywardartist.org/

Box Office: 657-205-6273

Vaccines and masks remain the most effective weapons against the pandemic. Considering the size of our space, CDC guidelines, and a decision of our board of directors, both will be required until further notice. This is a requirement of our audiences, crew, house management, performers, staff, and volunteers.

Patrons attending live performances will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entering the space. Masks must be worn the entirety of time at Grand Central Art Center. N95 masks will be available for all patrons. Covid-19 protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of all in attendance.