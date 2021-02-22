The Wallis to Stream World Premiere Of Hershey Felder, PUCCINI

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces Hershey Felder, PUCCINI, a world premiere live streamed musical event produced by Hershey Felder PRESENTS - LIVE FROM FLORENCE and benefiting The Wallis, on Sunday, March 14, 2021, 5 pm Pacific, and available for on-demand streaming through Sunday, March 21.

Hershey Felder, PUCCINI is the story of a young musician in love with the world of opera, and in particular Giacomo Puccini's La bohème, Tosca, and Madama Butterfly. When, through a series of unusual circumstances, the young musician meets the musical master himself, secrets are revealed that send the young man soaring. With special guests Nathan Gunn, baritone, Gianna Corbisiero, soprano, and Charles Castronovo, tenor, this new Hershey Felder creation, will spur the imagination and move the musical soul.

Filmed and performed on location in Lucca Italy, in the very home where Giacomo Puccini was born, this new work featuring Hershey Felder and three world-renowned opera stars promises to be a very special event. The production is directed for the screen by Stefano de Caril. Tickets are now on sale.

According to The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes, "We are pleased to continue our long running and highly successful collaboration with Hershey Felder with the world premiere of this fascinating story, filled with beautiful music, about the life and times of one of opera's greatest composers."

Tickets are $55.00 per household for viewing on Smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. Patrons will receive their viewing links on Friday, March 12. Tickets cannot be transferred or shared. For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit TheWallis.org/Puccini or call 310.746.4000 (Tue.-Fri. 9:30 am - 2:30 pm)