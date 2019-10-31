The Wallis and Film Independent Present LIVE READ: SINGLES

The second season of Film Independent Presents at The Wallis kicks off with a signature Live Read event featuring Cameron Crowe's 1992 classic Singles, directed by award-winning filmmaker James Ponsoldt, making his Live Read debut, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. The cast includes Jay Duplass (Jeff Who Lives at Home, The Puffy Chair), Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Lynn Shelton (Humpday, Your Sister's Sister), Mamoudou Athie (The Circle, The Frontrunner) and more to be announced.

A defining work of the early 90's, Singles was Crowe's love letter to the Seattle grunge music scene. The film's iconic soundtrack, featuring Alice in Chains, Soundgarden and a newly minted Pearl Jam, went double platinum on its initial release. With that in mind, Ponsoldt requests audience members dress for the occasion. "Wear your flannel!" he says. "I won't even mind if you've kept it Down in a Hole and it Smells Like Teen Spirit - I want to see an Even Flow of plaid and flannel coming through The Wallis doors." Ponsoldt, with critically received indie hits such as The Spectacular Now and The End of the Tour, is well suited to bring this classic film to life on The Wallis' stage in a perfect celebration of cinema and music.

The evening includes the West Coast premiere of short film The Claw, directed by Lael Rogers, recipient of the third Seattle Story Award. The Claw follows the lead singer of a Seattle punk band, struggling to keep it together, when her performance anxiety takes an unexpected form. The Seattle Story Award, an ongoing partnership between Film Independent and Visit Seattle, recognizes an emerging, independent filmmaker who not only embodies diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision, but also has a history of transforming people through rich stories.

Last season The Wallis and Film Independent Presents featured a diverse series of events that reimagined When Harry Met Sally with an Asian-American cast, reunited the cast of HBO's Deadwood, delved into the inspiration for the Black Panther score and saw George St. Geegland and Gil Faizon (charmed, I'm sure) drop in on Michael Keaton and Paula Pell's one-of-a-kind performance of My Dinner with Andre.

Tickets, $50 ($30 for Wallis subscribers and Film Independent members), are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/FI.

