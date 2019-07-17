The Wallis Presents Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

At the launch of its 2019/2020 Season, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents iconic trumpeter and composer Herb Alpert and his wife, two-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist/producer Lani Hall - "a true music power couple" (Opera Wire) - performing an eclectic mix of Alpert's greatest hits for one night only on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 7:30 pm, in the Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis. In addition to beloved classics from the Tijuana Brass, Alpert's legendary band, the program features the music of Cole Porter, the Beatles and Brasil '66 as well as other jazz and pop standards. Alpert, an L.A.-native whose extraordinary musicianship has earned him five #1 hits, nine Grammy Awards, fifteen Gold albums, fourteen Platinum albums, has sold more than 72 million records and was awarded the National Medal of the Arts by President Barack Obama for his musical, philanthropic and artistic contributions. Hall, hailed as an "upbeat and authentic" performer (The New York Times), launched her career as the lead singer of Sergio Mendes' celebrated group, Brasil '66. This concert is sold out to the general public and a wait list is available.

"Herb Alpert has had a profound impact on the music industry as both an artist and producer," says The Wallis' Artistic Director, Paul Crewes. "And his decades-long collaboration with the inimitable Lani Hall has culminated in an extraordinarily rich compendium of music. The Wallis is honored to showcase these stellar artists."

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass propelled Alpert's unique sound into the pop music limelight, at one point outselling the Beatles two to one. In 1966, they achieved the since-unmatched feat of simultaneously having four albums in the Top 10 - and five in the Top 20. Alpert also has the distinction of being the only artist who has had a #1 instrumental and vocal single. Creator and innovator, musician and producer, artist, and philanthropist, Alpert, cofounded A&M Records with Jerry Moss in 1962, which became one of the most successful independent record companies in the world with such artists as the Carpenters, Stan Getz, Cat Stevens, The Police, Cheryl Crow the Go-Go's and scores of others. In 2006, Alpert and Moss were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in recognition of their accomplishments and are a part of the Grammy Museum's "Icons of the Music Industry" series.

Lani Hall began her singing career in 1966 as the lead singer Brasil '66, for which she also wrote the English lyrics for many of the band's Brazilian songs. That same year, A&M Records signed Brasil '66 and Hall met her future husband, Herb Alpert, whom she married in 1973. Hall has recorded more than 22 albums in three different languages (English, Portuguese and Spanish, and in 1983, she sang the title song for the James Bond film, Never Say Never Again. In 1986, Hall won her first Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Performance for her album, Es Facil Amar. She garnered her second Grammy Award in 2013 as producer on Herb Alpert's album, Steppin' Out. Hall and Alpert have been touring with their band to sell out performances since 2006.

Tickets, $39 to $125, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Alpert.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You