The Wallis & Film Independent Present A Live Read Of BREAKING AWAY

The second season of Film Independent Presents at The Wallis continues with a signature Live Read event featuring Peter Yates and Steve Tesich's 1979 Golden Globe-winning Best Picture and Academy Award-winning Best Screenplay, Breaking Away. Directed by Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin, who were both nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award this season for their film The Climb, the definitive coming of age comedy-drama will be presented at The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater on Tuesday, February 25, at 7:30 PM. The Live Read will reunite two of the original film cast members, Dennis Christopher (Dave) and Paul Dooley (Dad) who are joined by Gayle Rankin ("Glow," The Greatest Showman), Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart, "Santa Clarita Diet"), and Live Read co-directors Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin performing alongside Lyris Quartet who will be playing selections from the film's score.

In Breaking Away, Dave and his working-class friends Cyril, Moocher and Mike spend their post-high school days in Bloomington, Indiana, sparring with snooty students from the local university, chasing girls and - in Dave's case - dreaming of competitive bicycle racing. The four friends face opposition from all corners as they decide to make Dave's dreams come true in the university's annual bicycle endurance race.

Last season The Wallis and Film Independent Presents featured a diverse series of events that reimagined When Harry Met Sally with an Asian-American cast, reunited the cast of HBO's "Deadwood," delved into the inspiration for the Black Panther score and saw George St. Geegland and Gil Faizon (charmed, I'm sure) drop in on Michael Keaton and Paula Pell's one-of-a-kind performance of My Dinner with Andre.

Tickets, $50 ($30 for Wallis subscribers and Film Independent Members), are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/FI.





