The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Presents World Premiere Performances by Classical Virtuoso ANNE AKIKO MEYERS

Acclaimed violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, accompanied by Fabio Bidini on piano, returns to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, October 2, 2021, 7:30 pm, as the first artist to perform before an audience at the Bram Goldsmith Theater since COVID-19-forced a shutdown in 2020. Meyers, recently praised by the Los Angeles Times for her "virtuosity," will present the world premiere of a new arrangement of Corelli's Sonata in D minor, created especially for her by Andy Poxon. The evening also features Meyers' premieres of Arvo Pärt's "Estonian Lullaby," which the composer dedicated to her, and Morten Lauridsen's "Sure on This Shining Night" and "Dirait-On," as well as Beethoven's Sonata No. 5, "Spring" and Ástor Piazzolla's "Histoire du Tango."

"Anne Akiko Meyers has performed on many of the world's great stages," says The Wallis' Artistic Director, Paul Crewes. "Her appearance at The Wallis performing two world premieres, along with the esteemed Fabio Bidini, allows our audiences an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy their work."

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis. All audience members attending indoor performances will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry at The Wallis, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the attending their performance date. Further details, including methods of vaccination confirmation and COVID testing will be announced soon. In addition, all patrons regardless of vaccination status will be required to properly wear a face mask over both the nose and mouth upon entering The Wallis' indoor spaces and for the duration of their visit. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations.

Ticket prices are $39-$99 per person. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/Meyers.