The Texas Tenors Announced At Feinstein's at Vitello's

Fresh off of America's Got Talent: The Champions, The Texas Tenors, Marcus Collins, JC Fisher and John Hagen who have been selling out Arenas and Performing Arts Centers across the country, will be performing for one night only in an intimate "up close and personal "atmosphere at Feinstein's at Vitello's to benefit The Shriners Hospital for Children in Pasadena, CA.

Over the past 10 years The Texas Tenors have performed over 1300 concerts worldwide, 2 PBS Specials for which they have received 3 Emmy Awards, and multiple albums. In 2017 their studio album "Rise" debuted at #1 on the charts making them Billboard Magazine's #10 Classical Crossover Artist in the world.

This exclusive one night only show is a chance to experience the thrilling harmonies of America's favorite tenors, who will also be performing some brand new material.

Tickets start at $95 and can be purchased by visiting the website

http://www.feinsteinsatvitellos.ticketfly.com/e/the-texas-tenors-60729385226/





