The Soraya Presents The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Featuring Pinchas Zukerman

The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts continues its Beethoven 250th celebration as it presents the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra featuring Pinchas Zukerman as Principal Guest Conductor and Violin Soloist on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 8pm. With a celebrated career encompassing five decades, Pinchas Zukerman is one of the world's most sought-after and versatile musicians, as a violin and viola soloist, conductor, and chamber musician. The 2019-20 season marks Zukerman's eleventh as Principal Guest Conductor of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. His extensive discography includes more than 100 titles, for which he earned two GRAMMY Awards and 21 nominations.



The program features Zukerman conducting two well-known compositions by Beethoven alongside the violin concerto by Bruch, who might be called the 19th century's "one hit wonder." Zukerman has performed this exceptional piece around the world, bringing increasing acclaim to Bruch's singular masterpiece.

Beethoven Egmont: Overture, Op. 84

Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 26

Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92

Single tickets for Royal Philharmonic Orchestra start at $49 and are currently on sale at The Soraya, (818) 677-3000 and at TheSoraya.org.

"The 250th Beethoven celebration is a richly deserved global celebration," said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive Director. "This season we have programmed some of the greatest artists who define Beethoven's brilliance-Pinchas Zukerman with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Itzhak Perlman, Jonathan Biss, Joshua Bell and Academy of St. Martin in the fields, Christian Tetzlaff with Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and new music director Jamie Martín, and Lahav Shani conducting the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra. We invite our growing audience to join this memorable event."





