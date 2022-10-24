The Soraya Presents CONCIERTO PARA DOLORES: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO DOLORES HUERTA 

Si, se puede. Three words that inspired a movement and defined the legacy of civil rights icon and American living legend Dolores Huerta. On Sunday, Nov 13 at 7pm, the Younes and Soraya Center for the Performing Arts will honor her with Concierto para Dolores: A Musical Tribute to Dolores Huerta, a one-night celebration of the social justice trailblazer.

While many know Dolores Huerta for her labor and civil rights accomplishments and ongoing global impact, what might not be as well-known is her passion for music, dance, and culture.

Dolores herself will sit as the guest of honor for this one-of-a-kind event- and she also helped The Soraya with a list of artists to invite, sharing some of her favorite musical interests to create the unique blend of folk, R&B, ballads, dance, and mariachi that is Concierto para Dolores.

Director Dan Guerrero and Music Director Cheche Alara are joined by Mark Torres of KPFK Radio and a cast of musicians including John Doe; La Marisoul; Gaby Moreno; Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr; and recent Grammy-Award-nominee David Aguilar. All will be backed up by a

world-class house band and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. The evening will be hosted by comedian Cristela Alonzo.

In creating this concert, The Soraya started with Dolores- asking for her favorite music styles and for some of her fondest memories. As such, the evening will also include clips of Dolores speaking through the ages, courtesy of the Pacifica Radio Archives and radio station KPFK.

"There is no better stage for such a celebration than the one at California State University, Northridge, where Dolores has had a longstanding relationship including receiving an honorary doctorate in 2002," said The Soraya's Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber. "Dolores also showed her support for all the CSUN 'Dreamers' as they assembled for a performance here several years ago and we will be forever grateful for that inspiration. It is an honor to celebrate her with this concert."

About the Performers

John Doe - singer, songwriter, and co-founder of the L.A. punk band X, with music spanning the rock, punk, country and folk genres.

La Marisoul - lead singer of the Mexican-American band La Santa Cecilia, which takes musical inspiration from around the world to create its rumba, bolero, jazz, and rock rhythms.

Gaby Moreno - Grammy-award-winning singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Guatemala singing in both English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese to blues, soul, and jazz beats.

Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. - co-members of the 1960s band Fifth Dimension, representing Dolores' loves of pop and soul music.

David Aguilar - longtime indie singer-songwriter from Mexico who was recently nominated for the Grammy's Best New Artist. His work is influenced by popular Mexican and Latin American music and pop-folk from the 60s and 90s.

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar - founded in 1994 by Jaime Cuéllar, the Mariachi is now led by his son-composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, and three-time Grammy-Award Winner, Jimmy Cuellar.

One of the most influential women of the 20th century, Dolores is an American labor leader and civil rights activist who has worked tirelessly for decades to challenge gender barriers, campaign for women's rights, and correct economic injustice.

Dolores Huerta was born in Dawson, New Mexico in 1930. Her father was a farm worker and miner, as well as a union activist who won a seat in the New Mexico legislature in 1938. Her mother was an entrepreneur and activist. Dolores spent most of her childhood and early adult life living in Stockton, California. While working as a schoolteacher, she was distressed to see students with empty stomachs and bare feet, so she found her calling as an organizer.

Much of her work has centered around fairness for farm workers like her father. She has advocated for safer working conditions, fought for unemployment and health care benefits, and with Cesar Chavez cofounded the organization that today is known as the United Farm Workers. She was instrumental in the enactment of the Agricultural Labor Relations Act of 1975, which allowed agricultural workers to form unions and bargain for better wages and conditions.

Dolores has received many honors throughout her years of service, including the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award in 1998 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012. Four schools are named after her, and she was inducted into the California Hall of Fame in March 2013.

At age 92, she continues to work tirelessly developing leaders and advocating for the working poor, women, and children. She works with immigrants in the San Joaquin Valley ensuring they become familiar with laws and agencies that can protect them and the benefits to which they are entitled. As founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, she travels the country engaging in campaigns and influencing legislation that supports equality and defends civil rights. She often speaks to students and organizations about issues of social justice and public policy.