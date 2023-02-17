Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Robey Theatre Company Presents LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S On February 26

Larry Muhammad's speculative tale about these Black cultural icons.

Feb. 17, 2023  

The Robey Theatre Company Presents LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S On February 26

Los Angeles Theatre Center to presents a reading of the new play, LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S, written by Larry Muhammad. directed by Ben Guillory. Presented by The Robey Theatre Company, Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

James Baldwin is writing himself into bad health. After two heart attacks, the author returns to New York City for some rest, relaxation and much-needed TLC. First on his itinerary is the iconic jazz club Mikell's, a favorite hangout, where his brother David tends bar. But things have changed. Mikell's is closing, and his entourage this night consists of just Maya Angelou and Miles Davis. What's intended as a celebration turns into an Irish wake for the not-yet deceased, instigated by Miles as James impulsively, on the spot, starts writing an elegy to his beloved old joint. It's time to par-taayy!!

The Robey Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director Ben Guillory directs a cast that includes Julio Hanson, Toyin Moses, Dmetrius Williams-Conley and Nick Gillie.

Larry Muhammad is the playwright. The producing director of the Kentucky Black Repertory Theatre, his previous plays have been performed by The Robey Theatre Company, New Federal Theatre (NYC), Actors Theatre of Louisville, Kentucky Center for the Arts, Muhammad Ali Center and other companies. The Memphis native is also a much-published journalist, with articles in The Nation, The Black Panther, Muhammad Speaks, Chicago Defender, Columbia Journalism Reciew, Louisville Courier-Journal, and other publications.

You'll enjoy Larry Muhammad's speculative tale about these Black cultural icons.

ADMISSION: Suggested donation $10.

RESERVATIONS: office@therobeytheatrecompany.org or call (213) 489-7402.

Photo: Larry Muhammad.



SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood Is Officially Open Photo
SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood Is Officially Open
SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is now open at Universal Studios Hollywood, and it is “game on” as enthusiastic guests enter the giant green pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom to experience the highly immersive and interactive land to become an integral part of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach's exhilarating universe.
Photos: First Look at the Group Reps World Premiere LOVE...OR BEST OFFER Photo
Photos: First Look at the Group Rep's World Premiere LOVE...OR BEST OFFER
LOVE…or Best Offer, written by Phil Olson and the Winner of the Robert J. Pickering Award for Playwriting Excellence, runs through March 19 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, CA. The play is directed by Doug Engalla and produced by Aly York for the Group Rep. Check out photos here!
MUSE/IQUE Presents Quincy At 90 at the Biltmore Bowl at the Biltmore Hotel Photo
MUSE/IQUE Presents 'Quincy At 90' at the Biltmore Bowl at the Biltmore Hotel
MUSE/IQUE honors Quincy Jones in performances entitled Quincy at 90: The Power to Produce Change, conducted by Artistic Director Rachael Worby, Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 at the historic Biltmore Bowl at The Biltmore Hotel, 506 S. Grand Avenue, in downtown Los Angeles.  
Catalina Jazz Club Presents the CD Debut Album Release of Gina Zollmans Anywhere With You Photo
Catalina Jazz Club Presents the CD Debut Album Release of Gina Zollman's 'Anywhere With You'
Catalina Jazz Club will present the CD Debut Album Release of, “GINA ZOLLMAN: Anywhere With You,” on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. at Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, CA  90028. 

More Hot Stories For You


SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood Is Officially OpenSUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood Is Officially Open
February 17, 2023

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is now open at Universal Studios Hollywood, and it is “game on” as enthusiastic guests enter the giant green pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom to experience the highly immersive and interactive land to become an integral part of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach's exhilarating universe.
Photos: First Look at the Group Rep's World Premiere LOVE...OR BEST OFFERPhotos: First Look at the Group Rep's World Premiere LOVE...OR BEST OFFER
February 17, 2023

LOVE…or Best Offer, written by Phil Olson and the Winner of the Robert J. Pickering Award for Playwriting Excellence, runs through March 19 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, CA. The play is directed by Doug Engalla and produced by Aly York for the Group Rep. Check out photos here!
MUSE/IQUE Presents 'Quincy At 90' at the Biltmore Bowl at the Biltmore HotelMUSE/IQUE Presents 'Quincy At 90' at the Biltmore Bowl at the Biltmore Hotel
February 17, 2023

MUSE/IQUE honors Quincy Jones in performances entitled Quincy at 90: The Power to Produce Change, conducted by Artistic Director Rachael Worby, Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 at the historic Biltmore Bowl at The Biltmore Hotel, 506 S. Grand Avenue, in downtown Los Angeles.  
Catalina Jazz Club Presents the CD Debut Album Release of Gina Zollman's 'Anywhere With You'Catalina Jazz Club Presents the CD Debut Album Release of Gina Zollman's 'Anywhere With You'
February 17, 2023

Catalina Jazz Club will present the CD Debut Album Release of, “GINA ZOLLMAN: Anywhere With You,” on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. at Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, CA  90028. 
OJP Artistic Director, Beatrice Casagrán To Receive Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle AwardOJP Artistic Director, Beatrice Casagrán To Receive Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award
February 16, 2023

Founding Artistic Director of Ophelia's Jump Productions (OJP) Beatrice Casagrán, will receive the Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community as part of the SB1116 California Coalition along with Martha Demson (Open Fist Theatre Company), Vanessa Stewart (writer, producer, actor), Emmanuel Deleage (Casa0101), Teri Ball (Center Stage Theater), and Leo Marks (actor, activist). 
share