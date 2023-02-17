The Robey Theatre Company Presents LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S On February 26

Los Angeles Theatre Center to presents a reading of the new play, LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S, written by Larry Muhammad. directed by Ben Guillory. Presented by The Robey Theatre Company, Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

James Baldwin is writing himself into bad health. After two heart attacks, the author returns to New York City for some rest, relaxation and much-needed TLC. First on his itinerary is the iconic jazz club Mikell's, a favorite hangout, where his brother David tends bar. But things have changed. Mikell's is closing, and his entourage this night consists of just Maya Angelou and Miles Davis. What's intended as a celebration turns into an Irish wake for the not-yet deceased, instigated by Miles as James impulsively, on the spot, starts writing an elegy to his beloved old joint. It's time to par-taayy!!

The Robey Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director Ben Guillory directs a cast that includes Julio Hanson, Toyin Moses, Dmetrius Williams-Conley and Nick Gillie.

Larry Muhammad is the playwright. The producing director of the Kentucky Black Repertory Theatre, his previous plays have been performed by The Robey Theatre Company, New Federal Theatre (NYC), Actors Theatre of Louisville, Kentucky Center for the Arts, Muhammad Ali Center and other companies. The Memphis native is also a much-published journalist, with articles in The Nation, The Black Panther, Muhammad Speaks, Chicago Defender, Columbia Journalism Reciew, Louisville Courier-Journal, and other publications.

You'll enjoy Larry Muhammad's speculative tale about these Black cultural icons.

ADMISSION: Suggested donation $10.

RESERVATIONS: office@therobeytheatrecompany.org or call (213) 489-7402.

Photo: Larry Muhammad.