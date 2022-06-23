The Porters of Hellsgate Theatre Company Announces Return to Production After Two Years

The Porters of Hellsgate Theatre Company has announced their return to production after the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. At a fundraiser event held on May 28 in Los Angeles, a number of important announcements were made regarding the company's future.

First, Founding Artistic Director Charles Pasternak will be stepping down from the role after ﬁfteen years. Mr. Pasternak has accepted the job of Artistic Director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare, located in Santa Cruz, CA, where he will be taking over the job full time in 2023. Replacing Mr. Pasternak as Artistic Director of the Porters is Will Block. Mr. Block joined the Porters as an actor in 2017, and the Artistic Board in 2018. He was the Founding Artistic Director of Method & Madness Theatre Company. Mr. Block's tenure as Artistic Director begins immediately.

Second, the Artistic Board of the Porters is expanding to welcome the talents of three exciting women: Drina Durazo, formerly of The Group Repertory Theatre's Artistic Council and Board Vice President; Jennifer Adler, former co-founder and Director of Development for Li]le Candle Productions; and, returning to the board, longtime company member Kate Faye.

Third, the announcement of the Porters' 2022 season: Di Lady Di, a one-woman musical about Lady Diana, has just premiered at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, running through June 25 at the Broadwater in Hollywood. Created by and starring CharloDe Munson, and directed by Pasternak and Alicia Gibson. Up next, Henry VIII, or All is True by Shakespeare & Fletcher will be produced in the fall. Closing out the year, Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, The One-Man Play will be remounted over the holidays. Adapted by and starring Gus Krieger, directed by Mrs. Durazo.