The Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Irvine Barclay Theatre to Co-Present Violinist Philippe Quint

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 7:00pm, multiple GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint will return to Irvine Barclay Theatre in Orange County to present the West Coast premiere of his latest docu-concert experience: Astor Piazzolla at 100: Between Angels & Demons. Quint is joined by his New York based Quint Quintet, vocalist Natalie Fernandez, as well as members of Chicago's renowned Joffrey Ballet in a world premiere performance of the Between Angels and Demons ballet choreographed to Piazzolla's three late works and commissioned by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Poems by award-winning author and poet Lila Zemborain inspired by Piazzolla's Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas will also receive their West Coast Premiere.

2021 marked the centennial of Argentine composer and virtuoso bandoneón player Astor Piazzolla. The single most important figure in the history of tango, Piazzolla created a whole new musical genre based on Argentina's national dance. Breaking boundaries and revolutionizing traditional tango, he introduced the world to tango nuevo: a fusion of tango, jazz, klezmer, and classical music. The Piazzolla style is bold, unique, immediately recognizable, and utterly irresistible.

Program Details



Philharmonic Society of Orange County Presents Astor Piazzolla at 100: Between Angels and Demons

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 7:00PM

Irvine Barclay Theatre | 4242 Campus Dr. | Irvine, CA 92612

Tickets: $30-80

Link: www.philharmonicsociety.org/concerts-tickets/calendar-of-events/astor-piazzolla-at-100-philippe-quint-and-members-of-the-joffrey-ballet

Program:

Concept, narrations, and visuals by Philippe Quint

PIAZZOLLA: Michelangelo '70

PIAZZOLLA: Milonga del Ángel

PIAZZOLLA: Muerte del Ángel

PIAZZOLLA: Le Grand Tango (violin and piano)

PIAZZOLLA: 'Yo soy María' from María de Buenos Aires

BLÁZQUEZ: Siempre su vuelve a Buenos Aires

PIAZZOLLA: Libertango

Intermission

Lila Zemborain - Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas [West Coast Poetry Premiere]

PIAZZOLLA: Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas

Verano Porteño (Summer)

Otoño Porteño (Autumn)

Invierno Porteño (Winter)

Primavera Porteña (Spring)

Between Angels & Demons [World Premiere Ballet]

Members of the Joffrey Ballet

PIAZZOLLA: Oblivion

PIAZZOLLA: Histoire du Tango: Concert d'aujourd'hui

PIAZZOLLA: Concierto para Quinteto

Artists:

Philippe Quint, violin

Natalie Fernandez, vocalist

Rodolfo Zanetti, bandoneon

Pedro Giraudo, bass

Alom Ahmed, piano

Federico Diaz, guitar

Nicolas Blanc, choreographer

Edson Barbosa, dancer

Christine Rocas, dancer

Derrick Agnoletti, dancer

About Philippe Quint



One of the most versatile and imaginative artists on the concert stage today, multiple Grammy Award-nominated American violinist Philippe Quint is internationally recognized for his unique approach to classical core repertoire, championing new music, rediscovering neglected works, and creating a new format of docu-concert experience through the curation of multimedia journeys about the lives of Astor Piazzolla and Charlie Chaplin. "Truly phenomenal" is how BBC Music Magazine recently described him, also adding that "Quint's tonal opulence, generously inflected with subtle portamentos, sounds like a throwback to the glory days of Fritz Kreisler."

With an award winning discography of 17 commercial releases that can be found on the Warner Classics, Naxos, and Avanti Classics labels, Philippe Quint regularly appears with major orchestras and conductors worldwide at venues ranging from the Gewandhaus in Leipzig to Carnegie Hall in New York, while making frequent guest appearances at the most prestigious festivals including Verbier, Aspen, Colmar, Hollywood Bowl and Dresden Festspiele.

Quint's appearances in recent seasons have taken him to the London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Houston Symphony, New Jersey Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Bournemouth Symphony, Weimar Staatskapelle, Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Bilbao Orkestra Sinfonikoa, China National Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Berlin Komische Oper Orchestra, Leipzig's MDR performing under the batons of such renowned conductors such as the late Kurt Masur, Edo De Waart, Andrew Litton, Tugan Sokhiev, Ludovic Morlot, James Gaffigan, Carl St.Clair, Michael Stern, Vladimir Spivakov, Cristian Macelaru, Kristian Jarvi, Krzysztof Urbanski, Jorge Mester, Jahja Ling, Krzysztof Urbanski, Carlos Miguel Prieto, Tugan Sokhiev, Tito Munoz, Steven Sloane and Bramwell Tovey.

Philippe Quint plays the magnificent 1708 "Ruby" Antonio Stradivari violin on loan to him through the generous efforts of The Stradivari Society. Learn more at www.philippequint.com.