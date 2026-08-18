The Musical Theatre Guild to Present HERE'S TO US! 30th Anniversary Concert

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The Musical Theatre Guild, will present the cast and creative team for the 30th Anniversary Season concert, Here's to Us!-The Musical Theatre Guild Celebrates 30 Years, a one-night-only concert highlighting memorable songs from past MTG Signature Productions.

Conceived and created by longtime MTG Members Kim Huber ("Belle" in Broadway's Beauty and the Beast, director of MTG's Brigadoon) andMichael Kostroff (Broadway's Dog Day Afternoon), directed by Huber and written by Kostroff, the celebratory evening will take place on Sunday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Musical Theatre's Guild's mainstage venue, the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center Eli & Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA.

Featuring memorable songs from productions including Titanic, Fanny, The Pajama Game, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more, the concert offers audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at the artistry that has defined more than 125 Musical Theatre Guild concert readings. Inspired by Stephen Sondheim's celebrated lyric, "Here's to us! Who's like us? Damn few!," the evening celebrates the performers, directors, musicians, volunteers, patrons, and supporters who have shaped Musical Theatre Guild over the past three decades.

The concert will also offer audiences an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the Guild's creative process, with directors, musical directors, writers, and longtime collaborators reflecting on the artistry behind nearly three decades of acclaimed concert presentations.

'One would think that putting together a show spanning 30 years and over 125 productions would be a heavy lift. But in the spirit of the Musical Theatre Guild, my collaboration with our writer, Michael Kostroff, has made the past year a joy and full of theatre magic,' shared director Kim Huber. 'After listening to the cast albums of every one of our 125 scores, we've put together the best of the best. Our audiences are in for a fun evening full of classic and lesser-known songs and a whole lot of surprises. How do we put a show together in only 25 hours? Audiences will find out through the songs we've sung on our stages for the past 30 years.'

Huber continues, 'I've been a member of MTG since 2002 and performed in 17 of our productions, served as Director of BRIGADOON, and served behind the scenes on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for dozens more of our productions. The best part of MTG for me is playing opposite my husband, MTG member Roger Befeler, in many of our productions--and yes, he'll be singing in the show!'

The cast for Here's To Us! includes Elizabeth Adabale, Eydie Alyson, Eileen Barnett, Anastasia Barzee, Roger Befeler, Jennifer Bennett, Patrick Beller, Teri Bibb, Jill Marie Burke, Melissa Lyons Caldretti, Barbara Carlton Heart, Stan Chandler, Will Collyer, Karen Culliver, Lauren Curet, Tami Damiano, Matthew Patrick Davis, Susan Edwards Martin, Melissa Fahn, Joshua Finkel, Tal Fox, Ashley Fox Linton, Spencer Frankeberger, Zachary Ford, Julie Garnyé, James Gleason, Jason Graae, Jennifer Gordon, Scott Harlan, Damon Kirsche, Carol Kline, Maura M. Knowles, Michael Kostroff, Valarie Larsen, Brian Kim McCormick, Kevin McMahon, Dana Meller, Mia Michaud, Barbara Minkus, Domonique Paton, Lisa Picotte, Teri Ralston, Trisha Rapier, Jenna Lea Rosen, Glenn Rosenblum, Brent Schindele, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Chantal Tribble, Mary VanArsdel, Shannon Warne, Paul Wong, Robert Yacko, and David Zack.

In addition to Huber and Kostroff, the creative team for Here's To Us! includes musical director Brad Ellis (FOX's 'Glee'), video designer Julie Garnyé, production coordinator Tal Fox, and production stage manager Leesa Freed.

Here's to Us!-The Musical Theatre Guild Celebrates 30 Years will take place on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., at Musical Theatre's Guild's mainstage venue, the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center Eli & Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA (1310 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401). Single tickets start at $39 and are available here.

Musical Theatre Guild will celebrate its 30th Anniversary Season with a special VIP Reception immediately before the one-night-only concert Here's to Us!-The Musical Theatre Guild Celebrates 30 Years. The reception will take place in The Edye, the intimate performance space adjacent to The Broad Stage, and will support MTG's youth education programs while bringing together musical theatre lovers from across Southern California.

The VIP reception will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will feature special drop-ins from cast members, light beverages and gourmet birthday cupcakes and a celebratory toast honoring MTG's three decades of bringing musical theatre to the community. VIP reception tickets are available at $50 (concert ticket not included). A matching grant from a generous donor will double the impact of every ticket sold.

"Musical Theatre Guild's 30th Anniversary is something to celebrate," says Dr. Tom Backer, a member of the Guild's Advisory Board and of the 30th VIP Reception Committee. "Our birthday celebration will bring together Musical Theatre Guild's longtime supporters and friends, along with company members and alumni. The Reception, followed immediately by the very special show, will mark the occasion with great style."

Dr. Backer adds, "I've been a fan, supporter, and board member of the Musical Theatre Guild for almost its entire thirty years. I love what the Guild and its education program do for the arts and for young people, and I'm looking forward to celebrating with others who support live theatre in Southern California."

For VIP reception tickets visit MusicalTheatreGuild.com/Show/Heres-to-Us/. For donations visit MusicalTheatreGuild.com/Donate.

ABOUT MUSICAL Theatre Guild:

MUSICAL Theatre Guild is comprised of the finest musical theatre artists in the Los Angeles area, producing staged concert readings (book in hand) of Broadway's forgotten gems and undiscovered treasures. Members represent over 60 Broadway shows, 79 Broadway National Tours, countless regional productions, cast recordings, solo albums, voice-overs, commercials, film & television appearances, plus dozens of Ovation, Drama Desk, and Tony Award Nominations.

Musical Theatre Guild is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization.

LES TRAUB (MTG Chairman of the Board) has served on the Musical Theatre Guild Board of Directors for 25 years, including 10 years as its Chairman, and has been a production coordinator for several MTG productions. Mr. Traub is the Chief Financial Officer of First Credit Bank and has worked in the banking industry for 40 years. Prior to his banking career, he spent 12 years at Capitol Records in the Finance and Marketing divisions after earning his MBA from UCLA.

Mr. Traub currently serves on the Board of Art Division, a nonprofit organization providing art classes and college preparation for underserved young adults in the Rampart District of Los Angeles. He also serves on the Board of Friends of Greystone, which is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills, where he has produced numerous cabaret fundraising events.

Mr. Traub is the co‑founder-along with Cameron Silver and Karen Morrow-of Cabaret West, a professional association supporting cabaret in Southern California. He has produced a variety of cabaret evenings at the Cinegrill, the Gardenia, and other Los Angeles venues. In addition, he wrote, co‑produced, and co‑hosted a cabaret tribute show at the El Portal Theatre, and wrote and co‑produced, with Corky Hale, an evening of Sammy Cahn songs at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. He has lectured on cabaret in San Francisco and at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Connecticut. Mr.Traub is also a staff writer for Cabaret Scenes Magazine in New York, where he contributes reviews and a monthly column covering the Southern California cabaret scene.

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