The Music Center to Offer John Lewis GOOD TROUBLE Documentary

Good Trouble looks at the impact of Lewis' life and work.

The Music Center today announced the opportunity for Angelenos to join in a nationwide watch of the riveting new documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, which looks at the impact of Lewis' life and work. In collaboration with over 60 of the nation's arts and cultural institutions, The Music Center is making it possible for Angelenos to rent the film directly from Magnolia Pictures and take part in a free, live virtual conversation about John Lewis's remarkable legacy.

Representative John Lewis of Georgia-Freedom Rider and Congressman, Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree and conscience of the nation-served the cause of social justice for decades, both as an elected representative and as a groundbreaking activist whose fervent belief in getting into "good trouble, necessary trouble" for the cause of racial equality changed the United States.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dawn Porter, John Lewis: Good Trouble chronicles the life and career of the legendary civil rights activist and Democratic Representative from Georgia, and celebrates his 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, healthcare reform and immigration. Featuring both rare archival footage and exclusive interviews with the late Congressman, the documentary explores Lewis' childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter's primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, congressional colleagues and others who figured prominently in his life.

This special rental of the documentary includes two extra features: Film of an interview Congressman Lewis conducted with Oprah Winfrey shortly before his death earlier this year as well as a one-hour panel, recorded in July, between the Porter and two of Lewis's fellow original Freedom Riders, Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Dr. Rip Patton. The film's $12 rental fee includes a $5 donation to The Music Center and is available for streaming now through September 30, 2020. Patrons can visit The Music Center Offstage to rent the documentary.

After screening the film, audiences are invited to join a free, live, interactive online panel discussion about Lewis' history and impact on the social justice struggles of today. Panelists include Dawn Porter, the film's director; Ras J. Baraka, mayor of Newark, New Jersey; Khalil Gibran Muhammad, professor of history, race and public policy at Harvard Kennedy School and director of the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project; and Lonnie G. Bunch III, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, who worked extensively with Lewis to establish the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. The free virtual conversation takes place on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. PT on Zoom. Registration is available here.

"John Lewis is a larger than life figure whose resolve and many sacrifices gave rise to a righteous movement. His resonating voice forever rings loud as a reminder for each of us to get into 'good trouble, necessary trouble' to make sure America becomes a more perfect union," says Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO. "The Music Center is proud to join our peers in the arts for this important nationwide watch party to honor the legacy of this American legend." The online conversation and coordinated effort among the country's performing arts centers is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) of Newark, New Jersey.

For more information, visit musiccenter.org.

