The Music Center Hosts 41st Annual Very Special Arts Festival

More than 85 schools throughout Los Angeles County will take part in The Music Center's 41st Annual Very Special Arts Festival. This free festival gives students of all abilities the opportunity to celebrate their artistic achievements, actively participate in the arts and connect with one another as a community.

The festival will feature on-stage performances by 32 school groups on the newly renovated and fully accessible Music Center Plaza and will include visual and performing arts workshops-including workshops led by students from local high schools and professional artists including Michael Aschenbrenner from the U.S. Veterans' Artists Alliance and Craig Woodson's World Orchestra-plus a gallery display of hundreds of pieces of student artwork based on the festival's theme, "Homecoming!"

Students will also enjoy performances by Straight Up Abilities, INCA, the Peruvian Ensemble, and magician Allen Oshiro; dance lessons in a disco dancing area; face painting hosted by Los Angeles County High School for the Performing Arts students; and much more.

Friday, November 8, 2019, The Music Center Plaza, 135 N. Grand Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90012

The Music Center believes the arts transform lives and are crucial to the development of every child. Its long-standing Very Special Arts Festival, developed in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Los Angeles County Office of Education, reaches out across Los Angeles County to give students of all abilities an opportunity to develop and showcase their creative talents.

Teachers receive curriculum materials in advance to help them develop and share the most appropriate performances for their students.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You